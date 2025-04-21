Raymond James Downgrades Amazon.com (WBAG:AMZN)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Amazon.com (WBAG:AMZN) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 583 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 2.60%, an increase of 131.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 7,753,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 296,490K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299,426K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 253,324K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244,617K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 204,930K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199,915K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 182,881K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,719K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 182,814K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,726K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 20.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.