Raymond James announces quarterly dividend raise, new share repurchase program

Raymond James (RJF) board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of 50c per share, payable January 16 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025. This is an 11.1% increase over the previous dividend of 45c per share paid on October 15. The board also authorized repurchase of the company’s shares of common stock in an aggregate amount of up to $1.5B. The $1.5B authorization replaces the previous repurchase authorization of $1.5B announced on November 30, 2023, under which approximately $644M was remaining as of December 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.