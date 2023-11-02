Raymond James, Ameriprise CEOs Strike Optimistic Tone on Recruiting in Earnings Calls

Raymond James CEO Paul Reilly was optimistic about efforts to close broker recruitment deals before year-end on its recent earnings call. In total, Raymond James only added 31 brokers in its Private Client Group, while it lost 24 brokers in its independent channel.

The firm saw a 15% increase in assets to $1.3 trillion, although net new assets declined to $14.2 billion from $20.2 billion. Its Private Client Group segment saw a 29% increase in profit and a 13% jump in revenue.

Earlier this month, Raymond James completed a deal for a group of 27 advisors managing $3 billion in assets away from Cetera Investment Services. The company also set aside $55 million for an SEC probe into off-channel communications. Similarly, rival firms like Stifel and Ameriprise also revealed similar amounts it was setting aside.

Ameriprise also shared Raymond James’ optimistic assessment of recruiting despite a seasonal slowdown on its earnings call. It added 64 brokers but saw total headcount decline by 2%. But the company believes trends are positive and that there should be more additions into year-end.

Ameriprise saw a 13% increase in revenue and a 23% increase in pretax profits. Assets increased by 15% to $816 billion while net new additions dropped 20% to $8.9 billion from $11.2 billion.

Finsum: Raymond James and Ameriprise both noted a seasonal slowdown in recruitment but believe that activity should pick up into year-end.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.