Raymond James: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Could Climb Over 50%

The macro environment for the markets is far from quiescent these days; the headwinds have piled up fast in recent weeks, leaving investors uncertain how to tack a steady course. Among the factors weighing on investors’ minds are the Russia/Ukraine tensions, but the combination of inflation and the Fed’s upcoming interest rate hike cycle are also making investors nervous.

So, the markets have been on the backfoot for the most part, but the upshot from all of this is that we could be nearing a bottom. In a recent note from Raymond James, director of equity portfolio & technical strategy Michael Gibbs points out that the S&P 500 is holding in a range between 4,200 and 4,600 and that markets are receiving support from the 4Q21 earnings seasons, which is currently winding down. Gibbs notes that 77% of reporting companies have beaten their earnings estimates, by an aggregate margin of 8.7%.

This combination – strong headwinds and support from earnings – in Gibbs’ view requires a level of investor patience. With markets ‘likely stuck in a back-and-forth trading,’ Gibbs believes that today’s situation will just need some time to play out. While acknowledging the potential for “further volatility” in the near term, Gibbs believes “odds favor healthy forward equity market returns for long-term investors.”

In these circumstances, the stock analysts at Raymond James have been scouring the markets for stocks that show signs of impending takeoff. According to the TipRanks data, their picks include some interesting names– and the Raymond James analysts sees them ready to jump by 50% or more in the coming months. Let’s get into the details.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY)

First up, Fastly, is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company offering a range of services to customers, including content delivery, image optimization, video and streaming, and load balancing. Security services include protection from denial-of-service attacks, a web app firewall, and bot mitigation. Fastly describes its service as an ‘edge cloud network,’ designed to take the services closer to the users.

Fastly saw a sharp drop, 33%, in share value earlier this month, coinciding with the release of its 4Q21 numbers. The correlation bears some looking into, as the actual 4Q results showed substantial gains. Top line revenue was $97.7 million, up 18% yoy and beating the consensus estimate by 5.24 million while the company annual revenue retention (ARR) in 2021 was 99.2%, a result in line with previous years and showing both solid customer retention and revenue expansion. The company’s net loss – 10 cents per share, on a non-GAAP basis – was slightly worse than the year-ago quarter (net loss of 9 cents per share), but also bettered the Street’s call – by $0.06.

The real trouble came with the forward guidance. For FY2022, the company anticipates revenue will come in between $400 million and $410 million while the Street was expecting $419.02 million. Additionally, the company guided for adjusted EPS of -$0.60 to -$0.50 compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.48. This evidently spooked investors.

Writing from Raymond James, however, analyst Frank Louthan believes that the sell-off was overdone. “Our conversations with management do not indicate any fundamental weakness or significant concerns that they have for 2022 – only a recognition that the usage-based nature is less predictable, and they are taking a highly conservative stance to protect themselves… The company exited the year going into 1Q at much stronger rates of growth, and our tracker suggests this momentum carried into an even stronger January.”

In line with these comments, Louthan rates FSLY shares as a Strong Buy, an upgrade from his Outperform rating, and predicts a price target of $35, for a 93% one-year upside. (To watch Louthan’s track record, click here.)

While RJ’s Louthan is bullish on Fastly, he’s the outlier. Wall Street generally is cautious on this one. The stock has 8 recent reviews, and they break down to 1 Buy, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell, for a Hold consensus rating. Even so, the average price target of $25.50 still suggests an upside of 41% over the next year. (See Fastly’s stock forecast at TipRanks.)

Cambium Networks (CMBM)

The second stock we’ll look at, Cambium, is a Chicago-based global network solutions provider. The company offers a range of products for wireless connectivity, including routers, wi-fi access points, on-site management consoles, home management, multi-tenancy command centers – if you can image it, chances are that Cambium can provide it for your network. The company specializes in end-to-end wireless systems that are scalable, secure, and reliable, cloud-managed for performance even under difficult conditions. The company has R&D ops in the US, the UK, and India, and sells its products globally.

While Cambium provides a service that is essential in today’s digital world, that doesn’t make it immune to macro-economic trends. The company has seen its share price and revenue both fall in the past year – the stock is down 60% from its April peak, and Q4 revenue was down 5% yoy – at a time when supply chain constraints, especially the shortages of semiconductor ships, are putting a crimp on the general economy.

A look at Cambium’s Q4 and 2021 numbers will show that the company retains a fundamental strength, even in difficult times. For the quarter, while revenue dropped YoY, it was up sequentially, gaining 4% from Q3 to come in at $78.7 million. While EPS was down 57% yoy, the company remained profitable with a 16 cent non-GAAP EPS print. Drilling down, Cambium saw its enterprise wi-fi revenues, a key component of the business, reach $25.8 million, up 140% from Q3 and 136% yoy.

For the full year 2021, revenues came in at $335.9 million, a gain of $57.4 million or 20% yoy. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS grew from 86 cents in 2020 to $1.26 in 2021, up 46% from 2020.

Heading into 2022, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance in the range of $77.5 million to $81.5 million, predicting further modest sequential gains. The figure came in above Wall Street’s forecast and investors were evidently pleased with the results; CMBM shares jumped 16% in the immediate aftermath of the earnings release.

Looking at this stock, in his note for Raymond James, 5-star analyst Simon Leopold points out the company is executing despite the macro issues. He writes, “The outlook reflects ongoing supply chain constraints that continue to pressure margin, but the prospect for recovery before year-end should encourage investors. Management expects the shortages last through 1H22, and it offered a full-year outlook above consensus. The volatility of the mix illustrates the pressures from supply chain, and the end-results show strong execution. Demand and backlog remain healthy, which points to a strong 2023.”

In line with these comments, Leopold gives CMBM shares a Strong Buy rating, with a $43 price target that indicates his confidence in a 60% upside for the rest of this year. (To watch Leopold’s track record, click here.)

With Cambium, we’re looking at a stock that holds a Strong Buy consensus rating. The 4 recent reviews break down 3 to 1 in favor of Buys over Holds, and the average price target, at $43.33, represents a 62% upside from the current share price. (See Cambium’s stock forecast at TipRanks.)

