Raymond (BSE:500330) Price Target Decreased by 12.74% to 755.04

The average one-year price target for Raymond (BSE:500330) has been revised to ₹ 755.04 / share. This is a decrease of 12.74% from the prior estimate of ₹ 865.26 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 747.64 to a high of ₹ 777.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.55% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 388.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raymond. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500330 is 0.02%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.47% to 2,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 475K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500330 by 60.90% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 352K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 76.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500330 by 60.63% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 263K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 166K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

