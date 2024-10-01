Ray Dalio Urges ‘Whatever-It-Takes’ Stimulus for China’s Recovery

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has described China’s latest surge in market stimulus as potentially marking a historic turning point for the world’s second-largest economy. Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, noted that China’s policymakers need to do “a lot more” beyond what has already been pledged if they are to drive a meaningful economic rebound. His comments come in the wake of the biggest rally in Chinese stocks since 2008, spurred by a series of policy moves including lower interest rates and central bank support for brokers to buy stocks.





Drawing a parallel between President Xi Jinping’s recent actions and Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" pledge during the European debt crisis in 2012, Dalio highlighted the significance of the Chinese policy blitz. He argued that if Chinese leaders continue with substantial stimulus, it could go down in the history books as a major market-economic moment. However, achieving what he called a "beautiful deleveraging" will require Beijing to restructure bad debt and create enough monetary support to reduce the debt burden without igniting excessive inflation.





Market Overview:





Ray Dalio describes China’s recent market stimulus as a potential historic turning point for its economy.



Chinese stocks rallied the most since 2008 following policy support that included interest rate cuts.



Dalio compared China’s situation to Mario Draghi’s “whatever it takes” moment during the European debt crisis.



Key Points:



Beijing’s new policies included lowering interest rates and allowing brokers to access central bank funding to buy stocks.



Dalio believes further actions are needed to drive a significant economic recovery in China.



China faces a “crossroad” in managing its debt, similar to past Japanese economic challenges.



Looking Ahead:



Dalio warns that a successful recovery requires “beautiful deleveraging” without creating inflationary pressures.



Further stimulus measures could help rekindle investor risk appetite and support asset prices.



China’s aging demographics and declining working-age population add to the complexity of its economic challenge.



Dalio emphasized that China is at a critical juncture, needing to confront its housing market crisis and mounting local government debt. The country could either follow a path similar to Japan's economic stagnation or manage to implement effective debt restructuring that avoids a full-blown crisis. The necessary steps, according to Dalio, involve creating more money to reduce debt service without generating rampant inflation—a delicate balance that could reignite market activity and restore investor confidence.While Dalio expressed optimism regarding recent policy actions, he also acknowledged the painful nature of deleveraging. He warned of the politically sensitive decisions that will have to be made regarding who bears the costs of debt write-downs. Additionally, with China facing demographic challenges such as a declining working-age population and a growing elderly population, the nation’s policymakers will need to navigate carefully to sustain economic growth while managing its domestic debt challenges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.