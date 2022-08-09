Ray-Ban heirs inherit wasteful Mediobanca feud

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Leonardo Del Vecchio’s successors have inherited vast wealth, but also some tricky investment questions.

The rags-to-riches Italian entrepreneur died in June leaving an estimated $26 billion fortune. His main bequest is a 32% stake in $74 billion EssilorLuxottica, which makes Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses and Varilux lenses. The company, which Del Vecchio founded as Luxottica and affectionately called “la fabbrica” (the factory), is likely to remain in family hands. The fate of Del Vecchio’s nearly 20% stake in Italian investment bank Mediobanca, and a related 10% shareholding in $24 billion insurer Assicurazioni Generali, is less certain.

Responsibility for running the family vehicle Delfin has passed to EssilorLuxottica Chief Executive Francesco Milleri. He first crossed paths with Del Vecchio as an IT consultant in the mid-2000s and won his mentor’s trust after spearheading Luxottica’s digital transformation. With the billionaire’s backing and affection, he rose to become Luxottica CEO in 2017, eventually taking the same job after its merger with French rival Essilor. He now also chairs the Paris-listed company.

Managing the Del Vecchio fortune is a big challenge, though. Other Italian corporate dynasties have tended to hand control to a family member. Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, for example, oversees the carmaking empire built up by his grandfather Gianni Agnelli. Alessandro Benetton leads his family’s sweaters-to-motorways group. Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has given his children the task of running chunks of his publishing and media empire.

Del Vecchio, by contrast, did not choose a successor from within his family circle. Instead, he created a cumbersome governance structure. He gave his six children, his last wife Nicoletta Zampillo and her son equal 12.5% stakes in Delfin, but chose Milleri to oversee his wealth. Any major changes require 88% of the votes, giving each family member an effective veto, but also making it difficult for them to replace Del Vecchio’s protégé.

This arrangement could over time paralyse Delfin, or spark legal disputes. The most pressing question is what to do with the $1.5 billion Mediobanca shareholding and the $2.4 billion investment in Generali. In an interview with Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore last month, Milleri said he would manage the stakes in line with Del Vecchio’s thinking.

Yet the billionaire’s ambitions for the two financial investments were never totally clear. The entrepreneur started buying Mediobanca shares in late 2019 after falling out with CEO Alberto Nagel over funds for a charitable foundation. Del Vecchio accused Mediobanca of being overly dependent on dividends from its 13% shareholding in Generali, and of failing to pursue an ambitious growth plan. Earlier this year Del Vecchio supported a failed attempt to replace Generali boss Philippe Donnet, who has the support of Mediobanca, and install a new slate of directors.

Now that the tycoon has gone, some family members may question the rationale of continuing his campaign. Though Del Vecchio never disclosed how much he had paid for the shares, Mediobanca has delivered a total return of just 2% a year since September 2019, when news of his purchases first emerged. Over the same period, Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 has returned 8% a year.

One way to add some value would be to sell the Mediobanca stake to a potential suitor. However, buyers are scarce. A bid by Intesa Sanpaolo would face potential antitrust concerns given Mediobanca’s link to Generali, which competes with Italy’s largest lender. Andrea Orcel, the CEO of rival UniCredit, might be interested in Mediobanca’s advisory and consumer credit divisions. But his bank’s depressed valuation – it trades at just 36% of book value, well below Mediobanca’s 70% – is an obstacle to a deal.

An alternative approach would be to support Mediobanca in its pursuit of a suitable M&A target. Nagel has said he is prepared to sell the bank’s Generali stake to help pay for a takeover of an asset manager. Mediobanca has previously looked at buying Banca Generali, a $3.3 billion fund manager which is controlled by the insurer. But its mooted offer failed to win Generali’s support, insiders say.

Italian political jitters further complicate the picture. The collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government in July has revived concerns about the sustainability of the country’s debt, also depressing financial companies’ valuations. If these fears mount, Del Vecchio’s heirs may find that continuing the entrepreneur’s feud becomes ever more expensive.

Follow @LJucca https://twitter.com/LJucca on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, who died in June, picked EssilorLuxottica Chief Executive Francesco Milleri to run his family fortune, estimated at some $26 billion at the time.

Del Vecchio’s family holding company Delfin owns 32% of the Paris-listed eyewear group, 19.4% in Italian investment bank Mediobanca and 9.8% of Assicurazioni Generali, the country’s biggest insurer.

In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on July 30, Milleri said he would manage the investments in Mediobanca and Generali in line with Del Vecchio’s strategy.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.