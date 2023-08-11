Raw sugar demand fell 20% in the first half, says broker

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global demand for raw sugar fell 20% in the first half of 2023 when compared with the same period a year earlier, broker and supply chain services provider Czarnikow said in a report on Friday.

Czarnikow analyst Stephen Geldart said in the report that although demand for raw sugar imports fell, global use of refined sugar was stable in the period analyzed, which indicates that refiners were using their stocks, waiting for raw sugar prices to eventually fall before they get back to buying.

"This is huge. It’s really rare to get demand deferral on this scale in the sugar market," said Geldart.

"Raw sugar processors are running down their stocks rather than buy fresh raw sugar at high prices. They’ll look to replace these stocks if and when prices reduce," he said.

The analyst says that this situation has led to increases on prices for refined sugar. The price premium for white sugar compared to raw sugar increased recently.

According to the report, refiners' need to restock will reinforce a price floor for the raw sugar market, since any fall in prices will trigger buying, which in turn will underpin the market.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

