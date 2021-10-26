Raw material supply problems hurt German industrial exports - Ifo

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday.

Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries that are affected the most include electrical equipment, chemicals and car manufacturing, Ifo said.

On the other hand, exports in the food and furniture industries are expected to remain constant, it added.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

