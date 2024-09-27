RAVE's Earnings, Revenues Rise in Fiscal 2024, Drive Its Stock Up

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE reported earnings per share (EPS) of 6 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which increased 50% year over year.

Full-year EPS was 17 cents, up 70% compared with that at the end of the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

RAVE’s Revenues in Detail

Rave Restaurant registered revenues of $3.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up $0.3 million year over year.

Lower revenues from the Pie Five Franchising segment dampened the topline.

Full-year revenues were $12.2 million, reflecting a 2.2% improvement from the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

Shares of this company gained nearly 20% till last trading.

Rave Restaurant’s Segment Details

Rave Restaurant derives revenues from two segments — Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising.

For the quarter under review, Pizza Inn Franchising domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 1.5% year over year, while Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 10.6% year over year.

Pizza Inn’s domestic unit count finished the fiscal fourth quarter at 105, while its international unit count finished at 24. Pie Five domestic unit count finished the fiscal fourth quarter at 20.

For the full fiscal year, Pizza Inn Franchising revenues were $10.3 million, up 4.9% from fiscal 2023. This primarily resulted from increases in supplier and distributor incentives.

Pizza Inn’s domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.3% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared with the prior fiscal year.

Pie Five Franchising segment’s fiscal 2024 revenues were $1.7 million, down 8.9% from fiscal 2023. This primarily resulted from decreases in domestic royalties and advertising fund revenues, offset by increases in default and closed-store revenues.

Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 3.7% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared with the same period of the prior fiscal year.

RAVE’s Operating Expenses Analysis

General and administrative expenses at the end of fiscal 2024 declined 4.1% year over year to $5.3 million due to decreased salary and stock-based compensation expenses.

At the end of fiscal 2024, franchise expenses decreased 7.6% to $3.7 million from $3.9 million in fiscal 2023. Pizza Inn franchise expenses decreased 2.4% to $2.9 million for fiscal 2024 from $3.1 million in fiscal 2023 due to a decline in advertising fees. Pie Five franchise expenses decreased 25.2% to $0.7 million for fiscal 2024 from $0.9 million in fiscal 2023 owing to decreases in advertising fees and salaries.

Rave Restaurant’s Profitability

The operating income for the full fiscal year 2024 totaled $3.1 million, which increased 43.8% from fiscal 2023.

For fiscal 2024, Rave Restaurant’s net income was $2.5 million, up 53.3% from fiscal 2023. For the fiscal fourth quarter, net income was $0.9 million compared with $0.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million, up 16.8% from fiscal 2023. For the fiscal fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased from $0.2 million to $1.2 million year over year.

RAVE’s Liquidity & Debt Management

Rave Restaurant exited fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $7.8 million compared with $5.3 million at fiscal 2023-end.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of fiscal 2024 was $2.7 million compared with $2.6 million a year ago.

Our Take

Rave Restaurant exited fiscal 2024 with solid top-line and bottom-line results. Strong revenues from the Pizza Inn Franchising segment and an uptick in domestic comparable store retail sales were also encouraging. Management expects to have more than 25% of the company’s buffet restaurants reimaged by the end of fiscal 2025, which raises our optimism about the stock.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Rave Restaurant rolled out a new online ordering platform that is expected to increase its digital business as fewer orders are now being dropped during the online ordering process, and orders from third-party delivery sites are now being integrated into its point-of-sale system. This also looks promising for the stock.

However, lower revenues from the Pie Five Franchising segment and lower domestic comparable store retail sales during the fiscal year were discouraging.

