Raven Industries (RAVN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (Symbol: RAVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.03, changing hands as high as $35.28 per share. Raven Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RAVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RAVN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.32 per share, with $41.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.