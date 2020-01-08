Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RAVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that RAVN has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of RAVN was $33.91, representing a -18.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.39 and a 24.12% increase over the 52 week low of $27.32.
RAVN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). RAVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RAVN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryRAVN
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2019
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2019
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019
- Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 17, 2019