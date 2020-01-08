Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RAVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that RAVN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RAVN was $33.91, representing a -18.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.39 and a 24.12% increase over the 52 week low of $27.32.

RAVN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). RAVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RAVN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

