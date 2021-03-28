Raven Industries, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

As you might know, Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Raven Industries missed earnings this time around, with US$348m revenue coming in 3.2% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 also fell short of expectations by 19%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:RAVN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 28th 2021

Following the latest results, Raven Industries' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$395.5m in 2022. This would be a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 24% to US$0.65. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$412.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.73 in 2022. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers.

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 18% to US$43.00, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Raven Industries analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$38.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Raven Industries is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Raven Industries' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Raven Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Raven Industries. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Raven Industries going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Raven Industries .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.