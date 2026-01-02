RAVE vs. GTIM: Which Restaurant Stock Belongs in Your Portfolio Today?

Restaurant operators are navigating an uneven operating landscape shaped by cautious consumer spending, persistent cost pressures and the need to protect margins while sustaining traffic. In this environment, Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE and Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM emerge as two smaller restaurant players with recognizable brands but very different business models. RAVE runs a largely asset-light, franchise-driven platform anchored by Pizza Inn and Pie Five, giving it a structurally lower-cost model and flexibility to expand through franchise development rather than heavy company-operated investment.

While Rave Restaurant remains focused on strengthening its franchising base and driving performance through steady royalty streams and disciplined cost control, Good Times Restaurants operates a more operations-intensive dual-brand portfolio spanning both quick-service and full-service concepts. Its mix of drive-thru value positioning and casual dining exposure creates a broader revenue opportunity, but also raises sensitivity to store-level execution, traffic volatility and labor inflation. At its core, RAVE’s story is about scalable franchising-led expansion, whereas GTIM’s opportunity hinges more on improving restaurant-level momentum across its two concepts. With both companies positioned to benefit if demand stabilizes and input costs ease, the key question is: which stock offers the better risk-reward setup right now? Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: RAVE vs. GTIM

RAVE (up 4.1%) has outperformed GTIM (down 26.2%) over the past three months. In the past year, Rave Restaurant stock has rallied 22.2% against Good Times Restaurants’ loss of 52.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, RAVE is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 2.9X, above its median of 1.9X over the past five years. GTIM’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 0.1X, below its last five-year median of 0.2X. While GTIM appears cheap when compared with the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector average of 1.8X, RAVE seems to be expensive.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Driving Rave Restaurant’s Stock

RAVE shares are being supported by a business model that remains well-suited for a cost-conscious consumer backdrop. The company operates primarily as a franchisor, which allows it to participate in systemwide sales trends through royalties and supplier-related income while keeping capital needs relatively low and limiting direct restaurant-level cost exposure. This asset-light structure continues to provide flexibility and helps protect profitability even in a volatile operating environment.

Another key driver is the improving momentum within the Pizza Inn brand, where management has been leaning into value-focused promotions to support traffic and strengthen comparable performance. At the same time, Rave Restaurant is working to gradually expand its restaurant base, signaling confidence in development efforts and franchisee engagement — important levers for sustained system growth over time.

RAVE’s solid liquidity position continues to add to the stock’s appeal. The company has maintained a strong balance sheet with meaningful cash and short-term investments, giving it the ability to fund operations, support franchising initiatives and remain resilient through uneven demand cycles.

Factors Driving Good Times Restaurants’ Stock

GTIM’s stock is being supported by a clear operational reset as the company works through a softer sales backdrop and refocuses on fundamentals. Management has emphasized that both concepts faced pressure in the back half of fiscal 2025, but trends have begun to stabilize, with early fiscal 2026 showing sequential improvement in performance across the portfolio. This improving trajectory, even from a challenging base, is helping reinforce investor confidence that the worst of the slowdown may be fading.

A second driver is the company’s renewed push to strengthen traffic and guest engagement through sharper marketing and menu initiatives. Good Times Restaurants has adjusted advertising and promotional strategies at both brands, introduced streaming video into the media mix, refreshed mobile ordering and expanded loyalty-driven offers — actions designed to better connect with value-conscious customers while protecting long-term brand positioning.

Finally, GTIM’s long-term appeal is tied to the complementary nature of its dual-brand model. The company combines a drive-thru QSR (quick-service restaurant) concept with a full-service burger-bar format, giving it exposure to multiple dining occasions and providing a broader platform for disciplined, cash-flow-supported growth over time.

Choose RAVE Over GTIM Now

While both Rave Restaurant and Good Times Restaurants are working through a cautious consumer backdrop and elevated operating costs, their current setups point to very different near-term opportunity profiles — and RAVE appears better positioned right now. RAVE has delivered meaningfully stronger stock performance over both the past three months and the past year, reflecting improving investor confidence in its steady franchising-led model and the resilience of its cash-generative, asset-light structure. That strength has pushed Rave Restaurant’s valuation above its own historical median, making it look more expensive on a relative basis, but the premium is supported by a cleaner profitability profile, greater balance-sheet flexibility and clearer execution visibility.

Good Times Restaurants, meanwhile, has faced sharper pressure on both concepts, and while management is taking steps to stabilize trends through marketing, loyalty and operational initiatives, the stock has materially lagged despite trading at a very low EV/S multiple. The discount likely reflects the stock’s sharp underperformance and the company’s continued focus on stabilizing traffic trends and improving execution across both concepts. With stronger relative performance, a more scalable model and fewer execution hurdles, RAVE looks like the better pick over GTIM now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

