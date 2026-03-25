RAVE Slips 23.1% in 3 Months: Should You Still Hold the Stock or Sell?

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE investors have been experiencing some short-term losses from the stock in recent months. Shares of this Dallas, TX-based operator of pizza restaurants have declined 23.1% in the past three months against the industry’s 0.3% rise. In the same time frame, the stock has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6% each.

A key recent development for RAVE was the release of its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results in February. The company reported improved profitability during the quarter, supported by stronger performance at the Pizza Inn brand, where growth in system-wide sales and new unit development drove higher franchise revenues, including supplier and distributor incentive income. Pie Five performance remained under pressure, with lower sales primarily due to reduced store count, though trends showed some stabilization.

Management emphasized a strong financial position, characterized by a debt-free balance sheet and high liquidity, while continuing to focus on operational improvements, product innovation and marketing initiatives to enhance brand performance and sustain profitability going forward.

RAVE’s Three Months Price Comparison



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Over the past three months, the stock has underperformed its peers like Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. BDL and Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM. Flanigan's and Good Times Restaurants’ shares have gained 12% and 5.2%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Rave Restaurant operates and franchises pizza restaurants under two primary brands — Pizza Inn and Pie Five. Its model centers on franchising buffet, delivery/carry-out, express and ghost kitchen formats under Pizza Inn, and fast-casual restaurants and ghost kitchens under Pie Five. The company also licenses Pizza Inn Express kiosks (PIE Units) for non-traditional venues, though it does not plan additional expansion of this format. It supports its franchise and license network through sourcing, quality assurance and research functions, while facilitating distribution of food, equipment and supplies via agreements with authorized third-party distributors across domestic and international markets.

Rave Restaurant’s Key Headwinds Limiting Growth Momentum

RAVE’s growth narrative is being tempered by continued weakness in its Pie Five brand, where declining unit count and softer comparable sales have weighed on system-wide performance. Store closures, including high-volume locations, have reduced scale and visibility for the concept, limiting its contribution to overall revenues and highlighting execution challenges in the fast-casual segment.

Rave Restaurant also operates in an intensely competitive restaurant environment, facing pressure from national chains, regional players and even non-traditional options like grocery and frozen pizza offerings. This competitive intensity affects pricing power, traffic and franchise development, particularly in markets where larger competitors have stronger brand recognition and resources.

At the same time, the franchise-driven model, while asset-light, exposes RAVE to risks tied to franchisee health and system-wide sales trends. Revenue streams such as royalties and supplier incentives are directly linked to retail sales and unit count, making them sensitive to store closures, underperformance or shifts in consumer demand. This dependence, combined with modest overall system growth, can constrain top-line momentum despite underlying profitability.

RAVE’s Strong Fundamentals

RAVE’s momentum is increasingly anchored in the resilience and expansion of its Pizza Inn brand, which continues to deliver steady same-store sales growth alongside new unit openings. The concept has shown an ability to attract value-oriented customers through promotional initiatives while also scaling its buffet format, supporting both traffic and franchisee economics. This consistency in core brand performance has translated into sustained profitability and stable revenue growth.

At the same time, Rave Restaurant’s asset-light, franchise-led model remains a key structural driver. By generating revenues through royalties, supplier incentives and marketing contributions rather than direct restaurant operations, RAVE benefits from a relatively stable cost base and scalable earnings profile. Centralized sourcing, quality control and vendor negotiations further enhance margins while ensuring consistency across the system.

Rave Restaurant Stock’s Valuation

RAVE’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales of 1.89X is lower than the industry’s average of 4.22X and its five-year median of 1.95X.



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Flanigan's and Good Times Restaurants’ trailing 12-month EV/Sales currently stand at 0.28X and 0.08X, respectively.

Our Final Take on RAVE

Rave Restaurant continues to benefit from steady execution at its Pizza Inn brand, supported by a capital-light franchise model and a strong liquidity position that provides financial flexibility. Value-oriented offerings, disciplined cost controls and selective unit expansion have helped sustain profitability and reinforce cash generation, even as RAVE works through ongoing challenges at Pie Five. This combination offers a relatively stable operating base despite a competitive and uneven industry backdrop.

However, the recent stock decline reflects both external pressures and internal brand mix concerns. While the current valuation suggests the stock is not expensive relative to peers, it also indicates that some of the operational resilience is already priced in. With limited near-term catalysts for meaningful upside and continued drag from weaker segments, the risk-reward appears balanced. Existing investors may consider holding the stock, given its stable fundamentals, while a more cautious stance is warranted for fresh exposure until clearer signs of sustained, broad-based growth emerge. For new and potential investors, it may be prudent to remain on the sidelines for now and wait for clearer evidence of sustained growth across the portfolio or a more attractive entry point before initiating positions.

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Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.