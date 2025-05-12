RAVE Restaurant Stock Rises on Strong Q3 Earnings and Store Reimages

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE have gained 10.2% since the company announced its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 8. This performance markedly outpaced the S&P 500 Index, which saw a modest 0.5% gain over the same period. Over the past month, RAVE shares surged 25.4%, far exceeding the broader market's 4.3% increase.

Earnings and Revenue Overview

For the quarter ended March 30, 2025, RAVE reported net income of $0.72 million, representing a 10.4% year-over-year increase from $0.65 million in the prior-year period. On a per-share basis, diluted earnings were $0.05, up from $0.04 in the prior-year period. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Income before taxes rose 11.2% year over year to $0.9 million, driven by improved profitability initiatives. Revenues for the quarter remained flat year-over-year at $2.9 million. Despite stagnant top-line growth, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, a 13.2% increase over the same quarter last year, driven by disciplined cost control and operational improvements.

Segmentally, Pizza Inn domestic comparable store sales rose 2.5%, while Pie Five saw a 5.6% decline in comparable domestic store sales. These mixed trends underscore divergent brand dynamics within RAVE's portfolio.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Key Business Metrics

RAVE Restaurant ended the quarter with 98 domestic and 20 international Pizza Inn units, alongside 19 Pie Five locations. The company repurchased 500,000 shares for $1.2 million during the quarter, indicating confidence in its valuation. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.7 million as of March 30, 2025, compared with $2.9 million as of Dec. 29, 2024, while short-term investments rose to $7.9 million from $6 million as of Dec. 29, 2024.

RAVE Restaurant’s balance sheet remains debt-free, and shareholders' equity rose to $13.3 million from $13.8 million at the end of Dec. 29, 2024. Cumulative net cash from operating activities stood at $2.2 million for the nine-month period compared with $1.3 million in the year-ago period.

Operationally, enhancements at Pie Five’s make-line resulted in significant throughput gains. Average wait times for customers in the 10th position dropped from 20 minutes to nine minutes, and in-store throughput nearly doubled, according to the vice president of Operations, Zack Viljoen. Several Pie Five locations posted record sales weeks following these changes.

Management Commentary

CEO Brandon Solano highlighted that the fiscal third quarter marked the company’s 20th consecutive quarter of profitability. He credited the performance to both existing strategic initiatives and the launch of a new value-driven promotion at Pizza Inn called “I$8” (spoken “I ate at Pizza Inn”). The promotion, offering $8 weekday buffet pricing, was piloted in two stores with more than 20% year-over-year sales growth and is set to expand to 12 additional locations in the fourth quarter.

Solano also emphasized continued progress in the company’s reimaging program, projecting eight to ten store upgrades by fiscal year-end. Early results show a 7.6% average sales lift and a 56% return on investment from reimaged stores, reinforcing the effectiveness of the initiative.

Chief financial officer Jay Rooney noted that the operational gains led to same-store sales records at 19 Pizza Inn and three Pie Five restaurants—the highest since at least 2018. Rooney also pointed to a year-over-year pre-tax income gain of $96,000 for the quarter and $484,000 for the nine-month period.

Factors Influencing Results

While overall revenue remained unchanged, efficiency gains and improved promotional effectiveness drove better earnings. Cost containment, particularly in franchise and administrative expenses, contributed to profitability. Lower provisions for credit losses and increased interest income also supported net income growth. However, Pie Five’s ongoing comparable sales decline reflects brand-specific challenges that partially offset Pizza Inn’s resilience.

Guidance

RAVE Restaurant did not provide formal forward-looking guidance. However, management signaled confidence in the continuation of growth initiatives, including the broader rollout of promotional pricing, further reimage projects and continued operational enhancements at Pie Five. These efforts are expected to support comparable store sales growth and margin stability in the coming quarters.

Other Developments

During the quarter, RAVE continued to optimize its capital allocation strategy. The share repurchase of half a million shares underscores management’s shareholder return focus. Additionally, no acquisitions or divestitures were reported, and RAVE Restaurant maintained a conservative balance sheet with minimal liabilities and healthy levels of retained earnings.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.