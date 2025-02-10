RAVE Restaurant Stock Rises Post-Earnings Amid Mixed Segment Results

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE have gained 2.9% since the company announced its second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings for the period ended Dec. 29, 2024, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which declined 0.7% over the same period. Over the past month, the stock gained 1.2%, underperforming the S&P 500's 3.2% rise.

Key Performance Metrics

RAVE Restaurant reported total revenues of $2.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 4.5% increase from $2.7 million in the same period last year. Net income rose 9.8% year over year, reaching $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, maintaining parity with the prior year on a per-share basis. Adjusted EBITDA surged 50.6% year over year to $0.8 million, underpinned by improved cost management as total expenses declined 3.9% to $2.1 million from the year-ago period’s $2.2 million.

Segmentally, Pizza Inn’s domestic comparable store sales edged up 0.8% year over year, supported by dessert and online ordering initiatives. However, Pie Five reported a sharp 11.4% decline in domestic comparable store sales during the quarter. By the end of the quarter, Pizza Inn’s domestic and international unit counts stood at 102 and 27, respectively, while Pie Five operated 20 domestic units.

Operational Highlights and Business Metrics

RAVE Restaurant’s fiscal second quarter marked its 19th consecutive quarter of profitability. CEO Brandon Solano attributed the company’s success to ongoing innovation and strategic growth initiatives, including the opening of a fourth Pizza Inn buffet restaurant in Oklahoma. The company also advanced its reimage program, with nine Pizza Inn units undergoing renovations, eight of which are expected to be completed this fiscal year.

Menu innovation remained a focal point during the quarter. Pizza Inn introduced a stuffed crust chocolate chip Pizzert and plans to roll out baked pasta options in the third quarter. Pie Five focused on operational improvements, including a new make-line format to double capacity during peak hours, aiming to enhance customer experience and drive sales.

The company’s financial health remained solid, with $2.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $6 million in short-term investments. CFO Jay Rooney emphasized that current assets are seven times greater than current liabilities, underscoring RAVE’s strong balance sheet and financial stability.

Factors Influencing Results

The modest revenue increase reflects the positive impact of Pizza Inn’s sales initiatives, although Pie Five’s comparable sales decline offset some gains. Additionally, lower expenses contributed to improved profitability. General and administrative expenses declined 2% to $1.31 million from $1.34 million in the year-ago quarter, while franchise expenses decreased 1.8% to $0.83 million from $0.84 million in the year-ago quarter, indicating better cost control.

Management Commentary and Outlook

Management expressed optimism for the future, highlighting strategic initiatives to expand the Pizza Inn brand with 30 new buffet locations in the development pipeline. CEO Solano noted that the sales momentum from prior quarters has carried into the fiscal second quarter, supported by recent menu innovations and operational upgrades. Pie Five’s efforts to streamline operations signal a potential for recovery in the coming quarters, although performance challenges remain.

While no formal guidance was issued, management reiterated its focus on long-term growth through innovation, reimaging efforts, and operational enhancements.

Other Developments

During the quarter, RAVE replaced its legacy paper gift certificates with a new digital gift card program, modernizing its offerings and aligning with consumer preferences. The company also continued to expand Pizza Inn’s menu, focusing on non-pizza offerings like desserts, salads, and upcoming baked pasta options to attract a broader customer base.

