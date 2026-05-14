Rave Restaurant Stock Up Post Q3 Earnings, Pizza Inn Sales Strong

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE have gained 0.8% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 29, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 1.1% growth over the same period. Over the past month, the stock rallied 13.9%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 6.8% gain.

Rave Restaurant’s Earnings Snapshot

Rave Restaurant reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 net income of $0.8 million, up 10.8% from $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased to 6 cents from 5 cents a year earlier. Total revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $3.2 million from $2.9 million, driven primarily by higher Pizza Inn franchise revenue and supplier incentive income. Income before taxes climbed 11.1% to $1.1 million from $0.9 million.

Within RAVE’s segments, Pizza Inn franchise revenues increased 12.2% to $2.9 million from $2.7 million, while Pie Five franchise revenues declined 20.1% to $0.2 million from $0.3 million.

Pizza Inn Continues to Drive RAVE’s Growth

Pizza Inn remained Rave Restaurant’s strongest brand during the quarter. Domestic comparable store retail sales for Pizza Inn increased 2.3%, while total domestic retail sales rose 7.2% to $28.4 million from $26.5 million. Growth was supported by an increase in average buffet unit count and improved same-store sales. Buffet units open during the period increased to 82 from 77 in the prior-year quarter.

RAVE ended the quarter with 97 domestic Pizza Inn units, including 82 buffet restaurants and 18 international locations. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the company opened five domestic Pizza Inn units and two international units. Management said Pizza Inn has 13 restaurants under contract to open within the next three quarters, including five currently under construction.

By contrast, Pie Five continued to face headwinds. Comparable store retail sales for Pie Five declined 11.6% in the quarter, while total domestic retail sales fell 24.1% to $2.1 million from $2.7 million. The decline reflected lower average unit count and weaker comparable store performance. RAVE closed two Pie Five units during the quarter, ending with 14 domestic locations.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Rave Restaurant’s Margin Expansion and Expense Trends

Operating income increased 11.9% to $957,000 from $855,000 in the prior-year quarter as revenue growth outpaced expense increases. General and administrative expenses rose 11.8% to $1.5 million from $1.3 million, largely due to higher salaries, additional franchise sales personnel and increased travel tied to new store development activity. Franchise expenses declined 2.7% to $0.7 million from $0.8 million.

Interest income rose 16.7% to $98,000 from $84,000, supported by higher balances invested in U.S. Treasury bills. Cash and short-term investments totaled $12 million at quarter-end compared with $9.9 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 16.4% to $1.1 million from $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter, benefiting from higher franchise royalties and supplier incentive revenues.

RAVE’s Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Brandon Solano highlighted Pizza Inn’s resilience despite industrywide softness and weather-related disruptions during January. Solano said severe weather had an estimated 3.3% negative impact on same-store sales during the quarter, yet Pizza Inn still achieved positive comparable sales growth. He also pointed to opportunities arising from restaurant closures by competing pizza chains, which could create favorable real estate availability for future Pizza Inn expansion.

Management also emphasized menu innovation efforts, including limited-time offerings such as the Spam Luau pizza, Peeps Pizzert and Chick’le Ranch pizza, aimed at driving customer traffic. Rave Restaurant said it ended its third-party delivery relationship with Uber Eats after the provider increased fees, a move management said was intended to protect franchisee profitability.

Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney said RAVE’s stronger profitability reflected both new store growth and same-store sales gains. Rooney added that the company is investing in Pizza Inn expansion through additional franchise sales staff and a newly hired Director of Construction to accelerate development activity.

Rave Restaurant’s Liquidity and Outlook

Management stated that current cash balances and operating cash flow are expected to be sufficient to fund operations for at least the next 12 months. Operating cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 totaled $2.1 million compared with $2.2 million.

While Rave Restaurant did not provide formal financial guidance, management said it expects both domestic and international Pizza Inn unit counts to increase modestly in future periods, while Pie Five unit counts are expected to decline modestly.

RAVE’s Other Developments

Rave Restaurant disclosed that the remaining two ghost kitchen locations were closed during the fiscal second quarter through agreements with franchisees. The company stated it may revisit ghost kitchens in the future, but currently has no operating ghost kitchen units.

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Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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