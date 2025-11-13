RAVE Restaurant Stock Gains Post Strong Q1 Earnings and Sales

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE have gained 20.6% since the company released results for the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 0.8% gain over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock’s momentum moderated, rising 3.5%, slightly lagging the S&P 500’s 3.6% increase.

RAVE’s Earnings Snapshot

Rave Restaurant posted solid year-over-year growth across several key financial metrics for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenue rose 5.3% to $3.2 million from $3.1 million a year earlier, supported by stronger supplier incentives and higher domestic royalties at Pizza Inn. Net income increased 22.6% to $0.6 million from $0.5 million a year earlier, while diluted earnings per share improved a penny to $0.05 from $0.04. Operating income jumped 23.5% to $0.8 million from $0.6 million a year earlier, aided by a slight reduction in general and administrative expense.

Segment performance diverged meaningfully. Pizza Inn franchise revenue increased 9.4% driven by higher domestic royalties and broader system-wide retail sales, but Pie Five franchise revenues declined 22.7%, pressured by lower unit count and softer comparable sales. Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 8.1% year over year, while Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales declined 9.1% year over year, reflecting ongoing weakness at the latter brand.

Rave Restaurant’s Other Key Business Metrics

RAVE continued its streak of profitability, marking its 22nd consecutive profitable quarter, according to management. Pizza Inn remained the primary growth engine. Total domestic retail sales for the brand increased 10.2% year over year, supported by stable average unit counts and strong traffic from promotional activity. Meanwhile, Pie Five saw an 18.7% decline in domestic retail sales, driven by a lower store count and softer comparable sales. Unit counts were largely steady during the quarter: Pizza Inn ended with 96 domestic units and 20 international units, while Pie Five maintained 17 domestic units.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $0.8 million, up 15.3% from the prior year’s $0.7 million, reflecting improved operating leverage. Rave Restaurant also strengthened its liquidity position, with cash and short-term investments totaling $10.6 million at quarter-end compared with $9.9 million as of June 29, 2025.

RAVE’s Management Commentary

CEO Brandon Solano emphasized the success of the Pizza Inn value-oriented “I$8” promotion, which continued to gain traction among franchisees. Per management, 12 restaurants carried the promotion into the quarter and two more joined during the period, with further expansion planned for January 2026 to boost post-holiday traffic. Solano also highlighted the brand’s development momentum, noting the opening of one new buffet restaurant in North Texas and preparations for multiple second-quarter openings.

CFO Jay Rooney pointed to strong expense discipline and robust same-store performance at Pizza Inn as key contributors to the quarter’s earnings growth. Rooney also underscored RAVE’s strengthening balance sheet, with increased cash generation from operations.

Factors Influencing Rave Restaurant’s Performance

The results were shaped primarily by contrasting brand trajectories. Pizza Inn benefited from strong promotional execution, steady unit economics and resilient customer demand for value offerings. Supplier and distributor incentive revenue also contributed to the overall revenue increase, rising 6.9% to $1.3 million from $1.2 million a year earlier.

Conversely, Pie Five continued to face pressure from reduced store counts and declining customer traffic. Comparable store retail sales for the brand fell 9.1% to $2.4 million from $2.6 million. RAVE benefited from interest income as well, particularly due to higher average balances in U.S. Treasury bills, which increased interest income to $91,000 from $82,000 a year earlier.

Cost trends were stable across the organization. General and administrative expenses decreased 2.9% in first-quarter fiscal 2026, while franchise expenses rose 4.2% in the fiscal first quarter due to higher advertising costs. Credit-loss provisions shifted to a $4,000 expense from a recovery the prior year, but the impact was immaterial overall.

RAVE’s Guidance

Rave Restaurant did not provide financial guidance for future quarters. Management commentary, however, indicated expectations for moderate unit growth at Pizza Inn and modest declines at Pie Five in the upcoming periods.

Rave Restaurant’s Other Developments

RAVE did not report any acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring actions during the quarter. Additionally, there were no notable corporate changes involving directors or officers, such as the adoption or termination of trading plans, and no other significant operational or strategic developments were disclosed for the period.

