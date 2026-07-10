Rave Restaurant Stock Gains 35.4% in the Past 3 Months: Time to Buy?

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc.’s RAVE investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of this Dallas, TX-based operator of pizza restaurants have jumped 35.4% in the past three months against the industry’s 1.2% decline. The stock also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s 1.8% loss and 9.8% gain, respectively, in the same time frame.

A key recent development for RAVE was the release of its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results in May. The company reported improved profitability during the quarter, supported by stronger performance at the Pizza Inn brand, where positive comparable sales and continued restaurant development contributed to higher franchise revenues. Pie Five's performance remained under pressure due to lower comparable sales and the impact of prior store closures, though Rave Restaurant continued to support the brand through product innovation and promotional offerings.

Management emphasized a strong financial position while continuing to invest in expanding the Pizza Inn brand through new restaurant development. RAVE also remained focused on menu innovation, supporting franchisee profitability and capitalizing on growth opportunities to sustain long-term brand performance.

RAVE’s Three Months Price Comparison



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Over the past three months, the stock has underperformed its peers like Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. BDL. However, it outperformed its other peer, Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM, in the same time frame. Flanigan's and Good Times Restaurants’ shares have gained 44.3% and 20%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite ongoing challenges in the restaurant industry, including a tough sales environment and intense competition in the pizza segment, the favorable share price movement indicates that Rave Restaurant might be able to maintain its positive market momentum at present.

Rave Restaurant franchises pizza restaurants under its Pizza Inn and Pie Five brands. It operates a predominantly franchise-based model across buffet, delivery/carry-out and fast-casual formats, while supporting its restaurant network through sourcing, quality assurance and third-party distribution arrangements.

RAVE’s Operational Growth Drivers

Pizza Inn continues to strengthen its long-term growth prospects through steady restaurant expansion and an active development pipeline. Management believes the current wave of competitor restaurant closures is creating attractive opportunities to secure new locations and expand the brand's market presence. Continued franchise development should support higher royalty and franchise-related revenues while reinforcing Pizza Inn's position in the value-oriented pizza segment.

Despite a challenging operating environment for the restaurant industry, Pizza Inn delivered positive comparable-store sales growth during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting the brand's resilience and customer appeal. This performance supported higher franchise revenues and contributed to improved overall profitability, demonstrating Rave Restaurant’s ability to navigate industry headwinds while maintaining stable operating momentum across its core Pizza Inn business.

RAVE continues to invest in menu innovation by introducing limited-time offerings across both Pizza Inn and Pie Five to enhance customer engagement and encourage repeat visits. Alongside these initiatives, management remains focused on improving franchisee profitability through operational support and brand-building efforts, recognizing that a healthy and profitable franchise network is essential for sustaining long-term system-wide growth.

Rave Restaurant’s Financial Strength & Business Model

RAVE maintains a solid financial position that provides the flexibility to invest in expansion initiatives while supporting ongoing business operations. Its healthy liquidity and improving earnings profile enable management to pursue strategic growth opportunities, strengthen the Pizza Inn brand and continue investing in initiatives that support franchise development without placing significant strain on the balance sheet.

Rave Restaurant primarily operates through a franchise-based business model, generating recurring royalty and franchise-related revenues while limiting direct capital investment in restaurant operations. The company also leverages third-party distributors to manage food, equipment and supply distribution, allowing it to focus on franchise support, brand development and operational execution. This asset-light structure provides scalability and supports relatively stable cash generation over the long term.

Challenges Ahead for RAVE

RAVE continues to face a difficult operating environment for the restaurant industry, where weak consumer demand, cautious discretionary spending and intense competition across the pizza segment have made it challenging to sustain consistent sales momentum. Additionally, the Pie Five brand remains a drag on overall performance, as lower comparable-store sales and the effects of prior restaurant closures continue to pressure franchise revenues, underscoring the need for a sustained turnaround to improve the brand's long-term growth prospects.

Rave Restaurant Stock’s Valuation

Rave Restaurant’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales of 2.8X is lower than the industry’s average of 4.1X but higher than its five-year median of 1.9X.



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Flanigan's and Good Times Restaurants’ trailing 12-month EV/Sales currently stand at 0.4X and 0.1X, respectively.

Our Final Take on RAVE

Rave Restaurant's recent rally has been supported by improving business fundamentals, including resilient performance at the Pizza Inn brand, continued restaurant development and a healthy expansion pipeline. Its focus on menu innovation, franchisee profitability and disciplined execution has also strengthened the franchise system, while its asset-light business model and solid financial position provide a stable foundation for long-term growth.

However, RAVE is not without its challenges. A difficult restaurant operating environment, characterized by cautious consumer spending and intense competition, could continue to pressure sales across the industry. In addition, the Pie Five brand remains a weak spot, with lower comparable-store sales and the lingering impact of prior restaurant closures continuing to weigh on its overall performance.

From a valuation standpoint, Rave Restaurant appears attractively valued relative to the broader restaurant industry, suggesting that the market may still be undervaluing the company's long-term growth potential. At the same time, the stock is trading above its historical valuation levels, indicating that investors have already started pricing in its recent operational improvements and stronger execution.

For existing shareholders, RAVE's expanding Pizza Inn franchise, healthy development pipeline and strong financial position support a constructive long-term outlook. Prospective investors may also find the stock worth considering, as sustained execution on expansion initiatives, continued Pizza Inn momentum and an eventual improvement in Pie Five's performance could drive further shareholder value over time.

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Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.