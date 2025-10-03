Rave Restaurant Stock Declines on Flat Q4 Earnings and Weak Sales

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE have lost 9.4% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended June 29, 2025. This compares unfavorably with the S&P 500 Index’s 1% growth during the same period. Over the past month, RAVE’s shares have declined 2.4% against a 3.6% rise in the broader index.

Rave Restaurant’s Earnings Snapshot

RAVE posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 net income of $0.8 million, down 3.6% year over year, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) remained flat at $0.06. Total revenues declined 6% to $3.2 million due largely to the quarter having 13 weeks versus 14 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA slipped 7.3% to $1.1 million. Segment-wise, Pizza Inn’s domestic comparable store sales advanced 6.3%, whereas Pie Five experienced a 7.2% decline. Unit counts were 96 Pizza Inn domestic restaurants, 22 international units and 17 Pie Five locations at quarter-end.

For the full fiscal year, net income improved 9.3% to $2.7 million from $2.5 million, with EPS rising 11.8% to $0.19 from $0.17, but revenues fell 0.9% to $12 million from $12.2 million. Pizza Inn comparable sales grew 1.9% annually, while Pie Five sales contracted 8.4%.

RAVE’s Other Key Business Metrics

Rave Restaurant’s operating efficiency helped lift annual pre-tax income by 17.1% to $3.6 million in fiscal 2025 from $3.1 million in fiscal 2024, despite the one-week shorter fiscal year. Cash from operating activities rose to $3.4 million in fiscal 2025 from $2.8 million in fiscal 2024, reflecting stronger profitability and disciplined expense control.

RAVE ended June 2025 with $2.9 million in cash and $7 million in short-term investments compared with $2.9 million and $4.9 million, respectively, at the end of June 2024, representing a notable liquidity buffer. Annual adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million in fiscal 2025, up 13.5% from $3.2 million in fiscal 2024, highlighting underlying operational strength even in a challenging sales environment.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Rave Restaurant’s Management Commentary

CEO Brandon Solano highlighted the success of the “I ate at Pizza Inn” $8 value promotion, which delivered a 30.6% sales lift and a 34.7% traffic increase for participating restaurants during the final eight weeks of the quarter. Nearly all pilot locations extended the promotion into fiscal 2026, with more units expected to adopt it. Solano emphasized that Pizza Inn achieved net buffet store growth for the fourth consecutive year, supported by a pipeline of 31 new domestic stores under contract, including 12 slated for fiscal 2026. International expansion also progressed, with new openings in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

CFO Jay Rooney credited cost discipline and Pizza Inn’s strong performance for Rave Restaurant’s 6.3% comparable store sales growth in the fiscal fourth quarter and the notable 17.1% increase in annual pre-tax income. He underscored the team’s operational execution as key to sustaining profitability.

Factors Influencing RAVE’s Headline Numbers

The annual revenue decline was partly due to the structural calendar shift (53 weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52 in fiscal 2025) and weakness at Pie Five. While Pizza Inn continues to be the growth driver, Pie Five’s persistent sales erosion remains a headwind. Nonetheless, promotions and reimaging efforts at Pizza Inn are delivering tangible traffic and sales gains, mitigating some of the drag from Pie Five.

Rave Restaurant’s Guidance

RAVE did not issue formal financial guidance for fiscal 2026. However, management pointed to continued promotional expansion, domestic reimaging and international openings as growth levers. The strength of the new store pipeline and the success of value-focused initiatives suggest management’s optimism about sustaining profitability.

RAVE’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Rave Restaurant opened new Pizza Inn buffets in North Carolina and Oklahoma, marking steady domestic expansion. Internationally, the company launched its first unit in Egypt and its eighth in Saudi Arabia, underscoring its commitment to diversifying growth beyond the United States. RAVE also completed 11 Pizza Inn reimaging projects, which management noted have delivered consistently positive results.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.