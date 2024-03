(RTTNews) - Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) announced the appointment of Jay Rooney as chief financial officer.

Prior to joining RAVE, Rooney served as CFO at Dickey's Barbecue Pit starting in 2018 and held financial leadership roles at Brinker International for almost 20 years.

