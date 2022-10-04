Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Rave Restaurant Group's (NASDAQ:RAVE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Rave Restaurant Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$1.7m ÷ (US$19m - US$2.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Rave Restaurant Group has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.6% generated by the Hospitality industry. NasdaqCM:RAVE Return on Capital Employed October 4th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Rave Restaurant Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Rave Restaurant Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Rave Restaurant Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 11% on its capital. In addition to that, Rave Restaurant Group is employing 440% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Rave Restaurant Group has decreased current liabilities to 16% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Rave Restaurant Group has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 18% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Rave Restaurant Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Rave Restaurant Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

