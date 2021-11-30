RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is RAVE Restaurant Group's Debt?

As you can see below, RAVE Restaurant Group had US$1.70m of debt at September 2021, down from US$2.21m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$7.88m in cash, so it actually has US$6.17m net cash.

A Look At RAVE Restaurant Group's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:RAVE Debt to Equity History November 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, RAVE Restaurant Group had liabilities of US$3.89m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.63m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$7.88m as well as receivables valued at US$1.40m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$2.76m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that RAVE Restaurant Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that RAVE Restaurant Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, RAVE Restaurant Group grew its EBIT by 180% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is RAVE Restaurant Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While RAVE Restaurant Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, RAVE Restaurant Group reported free cash flow worth 13% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that RAVE Restaurant Group has net cash of US$6.17m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 180% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think RAVE Restaurant Group's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for RAVE Restaurant Group you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

