RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

RAVE Restaurant Group's (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock is up by a considerable 45% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RAVE Restaurant Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RAVE Restaurant Group is:

30% = US$2.2m ÷ US$7.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.30 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

RAVE Restaurant Group's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

To begin with, RAVE Restaurant Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 23% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 43% net income growth seen by RAVE Restaurant Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared RAVE Restaurant Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.9%.

NasdaqCM:RAVE Past Earnings Growth August 28th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about RAVE Restaurant Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is RAVE Restaurant Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that RAVE Restaurant Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with RAVE Restaurant Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for RAVE Restaurant Group.

