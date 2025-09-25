Rave Restaurant Group Inc Reveals Increase In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.70 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $2.47 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $12.04 million from $12.15 million last year.

Rave Restaurant Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.70 Mln. vs. $2.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $12.04 Mln vs. $12.15 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.