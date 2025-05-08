Stocks
RAVE

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

May 08, 2025 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

RAVE Restaurant Group reports Q3 2025 net income of $0.7 million, with stable revenues and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Quiver AI Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal 2025, revealing a net income of $0.7 million, a 10.4% increase year-over-year, and a slight rise in income before taxes by 11.2% to $1.0 million. Total revenue remained steady at $3.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a 13.2% increase to $1.0 million. The company's Pizza Inn chain reported a 2.5% increase in domestic comparable store retail sales, whereas Pie Five experienced a decline of 5.6%. RAVE also repurchased 500,000 shares during the quarter, with a focus on enhancing store performance through new promotions and reimaging initiatives. CEO Brandon Solano highlighted successful marketing campaigns, including a new weekday buffet promotion, which has led to significant sales increases. Overall, RAVE marked its 20th consecutive quarter of profitability and continues to work on operational improvements across its brands.

Potential Positives

  • RAVE Restaurant Group achieved a net income of $0.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 10.4% increase from the same period in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million, reflecting a 13.2% rise compared to the same period last year.
  • The company has demonstrated consistent profitability with this quarter marking the 20th consecutive quarter of profitability.
  • The implementation of the I$8 promotion at Pizza Inn resulted in over twenty percent year-over-year sales increases in the locations where it was tested, indicating successful marketing and customer engagement strategies.

Potential Negatives

  • Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased by 5.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, indicating potential issues with that brand's performance.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents reduced significantly from $2.9 million to $0.7 million, suggesting a potential liquidity concern.
  • Total revenue was reported as $3.0 million, which did not show any growth compared to the same period of the prior year, indicating stagnation in revenue generation.

FAQ

What were RAVE Restaurant Group's net income results for Q3 fiscal 2025?

The net income for Q3 fiscal 2025 was $0.7 million, a 10.4% increase from the prior year.

How much did RAVE Restaurant Group's total revenue amount to in Q3 2025?

Total revenue was $3.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, unchanged from the previous year.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for RAVE in Q3 fiscal 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 fiscal 2025 increased to $1.0 million, reflecting a 13.2% rise year-over-year.

What marketing initiatives were introduced during Q3 fiscal 2025?

A new promotion called I$8 was tested at Pizza Inn, boosting sales by over 20% in two initial stores.

How many shares of common stock did RAVE repurchase in Q3 2025?

RAVE repurchased 500,000 shares of common stock for a total of $1.2 million during the third quarter.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$RAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $RAVE stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended March 30, 2025.




Third Quarter Highlights:




  • The company recorded net income of $0.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a 10.4% increase from the same period of the prior year.


  • Income before taxes increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, an 11.2% increase.


  • Total revenue was $3.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.


  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 13.2% increase.


  • On a fully diluted basis, net income per share increased by $0.01 to $0.05 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.04 in the same period of the prior year.


  • Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.


  • Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 5.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.


  • Cash and cash equivalents were $0.7 million on March 30, 2025.


  • Short-term investments were $8.0 million on March 30, 2025.


  • Rave repurchased 500,000 shares of common stock for $1.2 million in the third quarter.


  • Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 98.


  • Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 20.


  • Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 19.





“Quarter Three represented our 20

th

consecutive quarter of profitability as we continue to deliver profitable operating results,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.



“New marketing and existing strategic initiatives delivered both a strong top and bottom line in quarter three," continued Solano. “During the third quarter, we tested a new value driven promotion called I$8 at Pizza Inn, or as spoken ‘I ate at Pizza Inn’. The offer allows guests to dine at our buffets for $8.00 all day on weekdays. To date, we have introduced the promotion to two stores supported by an aggressive marketing campaign and have seen year-over-year sales increases of over twenty percent. We will roll the promotion accompanied by media out to twelve additional lower to mid volume buffet stores in quarter four.”



Solano added, “We continue to build our pipeline for both new and reimaged stores. We expect to have eight to ten reimages completed by the end of the fiscal year and the reimage results continue to be very positive. Not only is the physical appearance much improved, so are sales. For the reimages completed to date, the average sales lift compared to the rest of the brand is a 7.6% increase with an average return on investment of 56%”



“The operational improvements that doubled the make-line capacity at Pie Five have resulted in sales increases in the third quarter,” reported Vice President of Operations Zack Viljoen, adding “Average wait times for guests 10th in line have dropped from 20 minutes to just 9, in-store throughput has nearly doubled, and operations are running more consistently with faster, smoother service and multiple stores set sales records during the quarter after implementing the changes.”



Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added, “It was great to see the fruits of the team’s labor as our initiatives delivered positive movement in same store sales. Nineteen Pizza Inn and three Pie Five restaurants had their highest sales weeks since at least 2018. Also impressive was the bottom-line growth, as we have grown pre-tax income by $96,000 for the quarter and $484,000 for the year to date from the same periods in the prior year.”




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.



The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.



“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.




Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, the effectiveness of our cost cutting measures, the timing to complete as well as the continued returns on our reimaging initiatives, the strength of our development pipeline, as well as future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.





About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.




Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. These, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit

www.raverg.com

, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.




Contact:



Investor Relations


RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.


469-384-5000








































































































































































































































































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(In thousands, except share amounts)






(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 30,




2025


March 24,




2024


March 30,




2025


March 24,




2024


REVENUES
$
2,966


$
2,962


$
8,885


$
8,795














COSTS AND EXPENSES











General and administrative expenses

1,302



1,272



4,032



3,932

Franchise expenses

768



812



2,592



2,828

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

(14
)


11



(22
)


46

Interest income

(84
)


(45
)


(253
)


(93
)

Depreciation and amortization expense

44



58



140



170

Total costs and expenses

2,016



2,108



6,489



6,883


INCOME BEFORE TAXES

950



854



2,396



1,912

Income tax expense

228



200



541



319


NET INCOME
$
722


$
654


$
1,855


$
1,593














INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK











Basic
$
0.05


$
0.04


$
0.13


$
0.11

Diluted
$
0.05


$
0.04


$
0.13


$
0.11














WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING











Basic

14,508



14,587



14,595



14,395

Diluted

14,532



14,737



14,618



14,546











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except share amounts)






(Unaudited)







March 30,




2025


June 30,




2024


ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents
$
734


$
2,886

Short-term investments

7,987



4,945

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $30 and $57, respectively

1,221



1,411

Notes receivable, current

45



68

Assets held for sale

24



33

Deferred contract charges, current

21



26

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

216



167

Total current assets

10,248



9,536







LONG-TERM ASSETS





Property and equipment, net

147



182

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

565



817

Intangible assets definite-lived, net

191



252

Notes receivable, net of current portion

86



79

Deferred tax asset, net

4,297



4,756

Deferred contract charges, net of current portion

177



197

Total assets
$
15,711


$
15,819








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable - trade
$
425


$
359

Accrued expenses

600



915

Operating lease liabilities, current

367



402

Deferred revenues, current

183



343

Total current liabilities

1,575



2,019







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

300



555

Deferred revenues, net of current portion

488



543

Total liabilities

2,363



3,117







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE D)











SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,647,171 and 25,522,171 shares, respectively; outstanding 14,211,566 and 14,586,566 shares, respectively

256



255

Additional paid-in capital

37,558



37,563

Retained earnings

6,767



4,912

Treasury stock, at cost





Shares in treasury: 11,435,605 and 10,935,605 respectively

(31,233
)


(30,028
)

Total shareholders' equity

13,348



12,702







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,711


$
15,819



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)






(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



March 30,




2025


March 24,




2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income
$
1,855


$
1,593

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization of discount on short-term investment

(110
)





Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

9






Stock-based compensation expense

178



127

Depreciation and amortization

70



107

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

276



314

Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets

61



63

Non-cash lease expense

19






Provision (recovery) for credit losses

(22
)


46

Deferred income tax

459



247

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

212



(239
)

Notes receivable

(18
)


(30
)

Deferred contract charges

25



20

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(49
)


(227
)

Accounts payable - trade

66



150

Accrued expenses

(315
)


(217
)

Operating lease liabilities

(333
)


(356
)

Deferred revenues

(215
)


(267
)


Cash provided by operating activities

2,168



1,331








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of short-term investments

(12,265
)





Maturities of short-term investments

9,333






Payments received on notes receivable

34



45

Proceeds from sale of assets

9



1

Purchase of definite-lived intangible assets






(8
)

Purchase of property and equipment

(44
)


(68
)


Cash used in investing activities

(2,933
)


(30
)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of treasury stock

(1,205
)





Taxes paid on issuance of restricted stock units

(182
)


(311
)


Cash used in financing activities

(1,387
)


(311
)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,152
)


990

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,886



5,328

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
734


$
6,318




SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION










CASH PAID FOR:





Income taxes
$
98


$
4










NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:







Operating lease right of use assets at purchase
$
24


$













































































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




ADJUSTED EBITDA





(In thousands)






(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 30, 2025


March 24, 2024


March 30, 2025


March 24, 2024

Net income
$
722


$
654


$
1,855


$
1,593

Interest income

(84
)


(45
)


(253
)


(93
)

Income taxes

228



200



541



319

Depreciation and amortization

44



58



140



170

EBITDA
$
910


$
867


$
2,283


$
1,989

Stock-based compensation expense

52



45



178



127

Severance

7








12






Franchisee default and closed store revenue

(16
)


(70
)


7



(152
)

Adjusted EBITDA
$
953


$
842


$
2,480


$
1,964





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RAVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.