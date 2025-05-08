RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

RAVE Restaurant Group reports Q3 2025 net income of $0.7 million, with stable revenues and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Quiver AI Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal 2025, revealing a net income of $0.7 million, a 10.4% increase year-over-year, and a slight rise in income before taxes by 11.2% to $1.0 million. Total revenue remained steady at $3.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a 13.2% increase to $1.0 million. The company's Pizza Inn chain reported a 2.5% increase in domestic comparable store retail sales, whereas Pie Five experienced a decline of 5.6%. RAVE also repurchased 500,000 shares during the quarter, with a focus on enhancing store performance through new promotions and reimaging initiatives. CEO Brandon Solano highlighted successful marketing campaigns, including a new weekday buffet promotion, which has led to significant sales increases. Overall, RAVE marked its 20th consecutive quarter of profitability and continues to work on operational improvements across its brands.

Potential Positives

RAVE Restaurant Group achieved a net income of $0.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 10.4% increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million, reflecting a 13.2% rise compared to the same period last year.

The company has demonstrated consistent profitability with this quarter marking the 20th consecutive quarter of profitability.

The implementation of the I$8 promotion at Pizza Inn resulted in over twenty percent year-over-year sales increases in the locations where it was tested, indicating successful marketing and customer engagement strategies.

Potential Negatives

Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased by 5.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, indicating potential issues with that brand's performance.

The company's cash and cash equivalents reduced significantly from $2.9 million to $0.7 million, suggesting a potential liquidity concern.

Total revenue was reported as $3.0 million, which did not show any growth compared to the same period of the prior year, indicating stagnation in revenue generation.

FAQ

What were RAVE Restaurant Group's net income results for Q3 fiscal 2025?

The net income for Q3 fiscal 2025 was $0.7 million, a 10.4% increase from the prior year.

How much did RAVE Restaurant Group's total revenue amount to in Q3 2025?

Total revenue was $3.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, unchanged from the previous year.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for RAVE in Q3 fiscal 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 fiscal 2025 increased to $1.0 million, reflecting a 13.2% rise year-over-year.

What marketing initiatives were introduced during Q3 fiscal 2025?

A new promotion called I$8 was tested at Pizza Inn, boosting sales by over 20% in two initial stores.

How many shares of common stock did RAVE repurchase in Q3 2025?

RAVE repurchased 500,000 shares of common stock for a total of $1.2 million during the third quarter.

$RAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $RAVE stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended March 30, 2025.







Third Quarter Highlights:









The company recorded net income of $0.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a 10.4% increase from the same period of the prior year.



Income before taxes increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, an 11.2% increase.



Total revenue was $3.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 13.2% increase.



On a fully diluted basis, net income per share increased by $0.01 to $0.05 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.04 in the same period of the prior year.



Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.



Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 5.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.



Cash and cash equivalents were $0.7 million on March 30, 2025.



Short-term investments were $8.0 million on March 30, 2025.



Rave repurchased 500,000 shares of common stock for $1.2 million in the third quarter.



Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 98.



Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 20.



Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 19.











“Quarter Three represented our 20



th



consecutive quarter of profitability as we continue to deliver profitable operating results,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.





“New marketing and existing strategic initiatives delivered both a strong top and bottom line in quarter three," continued Solano. “During the third quarter, we tested a new value driven promotion called I$8 at Pizza Inn, or as spoken ‘I ate at Pizza Inn’. The offer allows guests to dine at our buffets for $8.00 all day on weekdays. To date, we have introduced the promotion to two stores supported by an aggressive marketing campaign and have seen year-over-year sales increases of over twenty percent. We will roll the promotion accompanied by media out to twelve additional lower to mid volume buffet stores in quarter four.”





Solano added, “We continue to build our pipeline for both new and reimaged stores. We expect to have eight to ten reimages completed by the end of the fiscal year and the reimage results continue to be very positive. Not only is the physical appearance much improved, so are sales. For the reimages completed to date, the average sales lift compared to the rest of the brand is a 7.6% increase with an average return on investment of 56%”





“The operational improvements that doubled the make-line capacity at Pie Five have resulted in sales increases in the third quarter,” reported Vice President of Operations Zack Viljoen, adding “Average wait times for guests 10th in line have dropped from 20 minutes to just 9, in-store throughput has nearly doubled, and operations are running more consistently with faster, smoother service and multiple stores set sales records during the quarter after implementing the changes.”





Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added, “It was great to see the fruits of the team’s labor as our initiatives delivered positive movement in same store sales. Nineteen Pizza Inn and three Pie Five restaurants had their highest sales weeks since at least 2018. Also impressive was the bottom-line growth, as we have grown pre-tax income by $96,000 for the quarter and $484,000 for the year to date from the same periods in the prior year.”







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.





The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.





“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.







Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, the effectiveness of our cost cutting measures, the timing to complete as well as the continued returns on our reimaging initiatives, the strength of our development pipeline, as well as future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.









About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.









Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. These, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit



www.raverg.com



, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.







Contact:







Investor Relations





RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.





469-384-5000



























RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(In thousands, except share amounts)













(Unaudited)







































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















March 30,









2025













March 24,









2024













March 30,









2025













March 24,









2024













REVENUES







$





2,966













$





2,962













$





8,885













$





8,795



































































COSTS AND EXPENSES























































General and administrative expenses









1,302

















1,272

















4,032

















3,932













Franchise expenses









768

















812

















2,592

















2,828













Provision (recovery) for credit losses









(14





)













11

















(22





)













46













Interest income









(84





)













(45





)













(253





)













(93





)









Depreciation and amortization expense









44

















58

















140

















170













Total costs and expenses









2,016

















2,108

















6,489

















6,883















INCOME BEFORE TAXES











950

















854

















2,396

















1,912













Income tax expense









228

















200

















541

















319















NET INCOME







$





722













$





654













$





1,855













$





1,593



































































INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK























































Basic





$





0.05













$





0.04













$





0.13













$





0.11













Diluted





$





0.05













$





0.04













$





0.13













$





0.11



































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING























































Basic









14,508

















14,587

















14,595

















14,395













Diluted









14,532

















14,737

















14,618

















14,546































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(In thousands, except share amounts)













(Unaudited)







































March 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













ASSETS































CURRENT ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





734













$





2,886













Short-term investments









7,987

















4,945













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $30 and $57, respectively









1,221

















1,411













Notes receivable, current









45

















68













Assets held for sale









24

















33













Deferred contract charges, current









21

















26













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









216

















167













Total current assets









10,248

















9,536









































LONG-TERM ASSETS





























Property and equipment, net









147

















182













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









565

















817













Intangible assets definite-lived, net









191

















252













Notes receivable, net of current portion









86

















79













Deferred tax asset, net









4,297

















4,756













Deferred contract charges, net of current portion









177

















197













Total assets





$





15,711













$





15,819











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES





























Accounts payable - trade





$





425













$





359













Accrued expenses









600

















915













Operating lease liabilities, current









367

















402













Deferred revenues, current









183

















343













Total current liabilities









1,575

















2,019









































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





























Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









300

















555













Deferred revenues, net of current portion









488

















543













Total liabilities









2,363

















3,117









































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE D)

























































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,647,171 and 25,522,171 shares, respectively; outstanding 14,211,566 and 14,586,566 shares, respectively









256

















255













Additional paid-in capital









37,558

















37,563













Retained earnings









6,767

















4,912













Treasury stock, at cost





























Shares in treasury: 11,435,605 and 10,935,605 respectively









(31,233





)













(30,028





)









Total shareholders' equity









13,348

















12,702









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





15,711













$





15,819































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(In thousands)













(Unaudited)































Nine Months Ended

















March 30,









2025













March 24,









2024













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:































Net income





$





1,855













$





1,593













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





























Amortization of discount on short-term investment









(110





)













—













Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges









9

















—













Stock-based compensation expense









178

















127













Depreciation and amortization









70

















107













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets









276

















314













Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets









61

















63













Non-cash lease expense









19

















—













Provision (recovery) for credit losses









(22





)













46













Deferred income tax









459

















247













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









212

















(239





)









Notes receivable









(18





)













(30





)









Deferred contract charges









25

















20













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(49





)













(227





)









Accounts payable - trade









66

















150













Accrued expenses









(315





)













(217





)









Operating lease liabilities









(333





)













(356





)









Deferred revenues









(215





)













(267





)











Cash provided by operating activities











2,168

















1,331











































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:































Purchases of short-term investments









(12,265





)













—













Maturities of short-term investments









9,333

















—













Payments received on notes receivable









34

















45













Proceeds from sale of assets









9

















1













Purchase of definite-lived intangible assets









—

















(8





)









Purchase of property and equipment









(44





)













(68





)











Cash used in investing activities











(2,933





)













(30





)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:































Purchase of treasury stock









(1,205





)













—













Taxes paid on issuance of restricted stock units









(182





)













(311





)











Cash used in financing activities











(1,387





)













(311





)





































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(2,152





)













990













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









2,886

















5,328













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





734













$





6,318



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION









































CASH PAID FOR:































Income taxes





$





98













$





4



















































NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:







































Operating lease right of use assets at purchase





$





24













$





—































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









ADJUSTED EBITDA











(In thousands)













(Unaudited)







































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 24, 2024













March 30, 2025













March 24, 2024











Net income





$





722













$





654













$





1,855













$





1,593













Interest income









(84





)













(45





)













(253





)













(93





)









Income taxes









228

















200

















541

















319













Depreciation and amortization









44

















58

















140

















170













EBITDA





$





910













$





867













$





2,283













$





1,989













Stock-based compensation expense









52

















45

















178

















127













Severance









7

















—

















12

















—













Franchisee default and closed store revenue









(16





)













(70





)













7

















(152





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





953













$





842













$





2,480













$





1,964











