RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Continued Profitability and Revenue Growth

February 06, 2025 — 09:12 am EST

RAVE Restaurant Group reports Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results, showing increased net income and adjusted EBITDA amidst fluctuating retail sales.

Quiver AI Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a net income of $0.6 million, a 9.8% increase from the previous year. The company's total revenue rose by $0.1 million to $2.8 million, marking a 4% increase, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 51% to $0.8 million. During this period, Pizza Inn saw a 0.8% increase in domestic comparable store sales, but Pie Five experienced an 11.4% decline. The company remains focused on growth, with 30 new buffet restaurants under development and plans to introduce new menu items, including baked pastas. Additionally, RAVE is implementing operational improvements at Pie Five to enhance customer service. The company emphasized its strong financial health, with a balance sheet that shows current assets significantly exceeding liabilities. CEO Brandon Solano expressed confidence in continued profitability and innovation within their restaurant concepts.

Potential Positives

  • Recorded a net income of $0.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing a 9.8% increase from the same period of the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million to $0.8 million, a 51% rise compared to the same period of the prior year.
  • Achieved 19 consecutive quarters of profitability, indicating consistent financial performance.
  • Plans for significant growth with 30 development agreements for new Pizza Inn buffet restaurants currently signed.

Potential Negatives

  • Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased by 11.4% compared to the same period of the prior year, indicating a significant decline in performance for that segment.
  • Despite an overall increase in net income, the fully diluted earnings per share remained the same as the prior year, suggesting a lack of growth in shareholder value.

FAQ

What were RAVE Restaurant Group's second quarter financial results for fiscal 2025?

RAVE reported a net income of $0.6 million, total revenue of $2.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How much did Pizza Inn's comparable store sales increase?

Pizza Inn's domestic comparable store retail sales increased by 0.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year.

What changes were made to Pie Five operations?

Pie Five implemented a new operational format aimed at doubling make-line capacity to enhance guest service and experience during peak hours.

How many new buffet restaurants are planned for Pizza Inn?

RAVE has signed development agreements for 30 new Pizza Inn buffet restaurants, with significant operational plans in progress.

What are the expectations for future financial performance?

Management is optimistic, with quarter two showing a 36% increase in profit before tax year-to-date and ongoing operational improvements planned.

$RAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $RAVE stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended December 29, 2024.




Second Quarter Highlights:




  • The company recorded net income of $0.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 9.8% increase from the same period of the prior year.


  • Income before taxes increased by $0.2 million to $0.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 39% increase.


  • Total revenue increased by $0.1 million to $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 4% increase.


  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million to $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 51% increase.


  • On a fully diluted basis, net income was $0.04 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.


  • Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 0.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.


  • Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 11.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.


  • Cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 million on December 29, 2024.


  • Short-term investments were $6.0 million on December 29, 2024.


  • Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 102.


  • Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 27.


  • Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 20.



“Quarter Two represented our 19

th

consecutive quarter of profitability and we have no plans on letting our foot off the accelerator,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.



“It’s an exciting time at Pizza Inn as we continue to deliver solid results in the current quarter and are getting ready to grow with 30 buffet restaurants currently signed to development agreements," continued Solano. “During the second quarter, we opened our fourth Pizza Inn buffet restaurant in the state of Oklahoma with strong sales. Many new guests to the brand were able to enjoy all the buffet favorites plus the new stuffed crust chocolate chip Pizzert which was successfully introduced in the second quarter. And we continue to expand our restaurant reimage program with nine units starting the process, eight of which are planned to be finished this fiscal year."



Solano concluded, “We continue to innovate our food offerings. While the first two quarters saw new desserts introduced at Pizza Inn, the third quarter will see three varieties of baked pastas added to the buffet and available for carryout. Pizza Inn continues to give guests more reasons to visit more often as we offer more than just pizza on the buffet with a focus on high quality desserts, salads, and now baked pastas. Pizza Inn also replaced legacy paper gift certificates with a new gift card program just in time for the holidays.”



“We have a keen focus on operational improvements at Pie Five,” says Vice President of Operations Zack Viljoen, adding “our new operational format will double make-line capacity allowing us to better and more quickly serve our guests thus increasing volume at peak hours while at the same time improving the guest experience.”



Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added, “Quarter two was a continuation of the solid financial start to the fiscal year seen in Quarter One. Pizza Inn same store sales were positive year over year for the quarter as the sales momentum generated by quarter one dessert and online ordering initiatives carried through to the second quarter. Total revenue was up $123 thousand from the second quarter last year and total expenses were down $88 thousand. For the fiscal year to date, Profit before Tax is now up over 36% from the prior year and our balance sheet remains strong with current assets totaling seven times the amount of current liabilities.”




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.



The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.



“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.




Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, the effectiveness of our cost cutting measures, the timing to complete as well as the continued returns on our reimaging initiatives, the strength of our development pipeline, as well as future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.





About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.




Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. These, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.








































































































































































































































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(In thousands, except share amounts)






(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



December 29,




2024


December 24,




2023


December 29,




2024


December 24,




2023


REVENUES
$
2,869


$
2,746


$
5,919


$
5,833














COSTS AND EXPENSES











General and administrative expenses

1,314



1,341



2,730



2,660

Franchise expenses

829



844



1,824



2,016

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

9



10



(8
)


35

Interest income

(87
)


(46
)


(169
)


(48
)

Depreciation and amortization expense

53



57



96



112

Total costs and expenses

2,118



2,206



4,473



4,775


INCOME BEFORE TAXES

751



540



1,446



1,058

Income tax expense (benefit)

144



(13
)


313



119


NET INCOME
$
607


$
553


$
1,133


$
939














INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK











Basic
$
0.04


$
0.04


$
0.08


$
0.07

Diluted
$
0.04


$
0.04


$
0.08


$
0.07














WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING











Basic

14,690



14,444



14,638



14,299

Diluted

14,716



14,465



14,660



14,319











































































































































































































































































































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except share amounts)






(Unaudited)



December 29,




2024


June 30,




2024


ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,871


$
2,886

Short-term investments

6,045



4,945

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $42 and $57, respectively

1,115



1,411

Notes receivable, current

65



68

Assets held for sale

26



33

Deferred contract charges, current

23



26

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

207



167

Total current assets

10,352



9,536







LONG-TERM ASSETS





Property and equipment, net

171



182

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

648



817

Intangible assets definite-lived, net

211



252

Notes receivable, net of current portion

56



79

Deferred tax asset, net

4,492



4,756

Deferred contract charges, net of current portion

185



197

Total assets
$
16,115


$
15,819








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable - trade
$
455


$
359

Accrued expenses

498



915

Operating lease liabilities, current

371



402

Deferred revenues, current

116



343

Total current liabilities

1,440



2,019







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

393



555

Deferred revenues, net of current portion

503



543

Total liabilities

2,336



3,117







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE C)











SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,647,171 and 25,522,171 shares, respectively; outstanding 14,711,566 and 14,586,566 shares, respectively

256



255

Additional paid-in capital

37,506



37,563

Retained earnings

6,045



4,912

Treasury stock, at cost





Shares in treasury: 10,935,605 and 10,935,605 respectively

(30,028
)


(30,028
)

Total shareholders' equity

13,779



12,702







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
16,115


$
15,819





























































































































































































































































































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)






(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



December 29,




2024


December 24,




2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income
$
1,133


$
939

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization of discount on short-term investment

(63
)





Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

9






Stock-based compensation expense

126



82

Depreciation and amortization

47



70

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets

169



219

Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets

41



42

Non-cash lease expense

43






Provision (recovery) for credit losses

(8
)


35

Deferred income tax

264



71

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

304



(69
)

Notes receivable






(54
)

Deferred contract charges

15



11

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(40
)


(254
)

Accounts payable - trade

96



151

Accrued expenses

(417
)


(442
)

Operating lease liabilities

(236
)


(249
)

Deferred revenues

(267
)


(247
)


Cash provided by operating activities

1,216



305








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of short-term investments

(8,102
)





Maturities of short-term investments

7,065






Payments received on notes receivable

26



30

Proceeds from sale of assets

7






Purchase of definite-lived intangible assets






(8
)

Purchase of property and equipment

(45
)


(38
)


Cash used in investing activities

(1,049
)


(16
)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Taxes paid on issuance of restricted stock units

(182
)


(311
)


Cash used in financing activities

(182
)


(311
)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(15
)


(22
)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,886



5,328

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
2,871


$
5,306




SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION








CASH PAID FOR:





Income taxes (net of refunds)
$
98


$
4





























































































































































































RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.




ADJUSTED EBITDA





(In thousands)






(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



December 29,


2024


December 24,


2023


December 29,


2024


December 24,


2023

Net income
$
607


$
553


$
1,133


$
939

Interest income

(87
)


(46
)


(169
)


(48
)

Income taxes

144



(13
)


313



119

Depreciation and amortization

53



57



96



112

EBITDA
$
717


$
551


$
1,373


$
1,122

Stock-based compensation expense

53



3



126



82

Severance

5








5






Franchisee default and closed store revenue

32



(18
)


23



(82
)

Adjusted EBITDA
$
807


$
536


$
1,527


$
1,122
 




 



