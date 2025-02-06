RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Continued Profitability and Revenue Growth

RAVE Restaurant Group reports Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results, showing increased net income and adjusted EBITDA amidst fluctuating retail sales.

Quiver AI Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a net income of $0.6 million, a 9.8% increase from the previous year. The company's total revenue rose by $0.1 million to $2.8 million, marking a 4% increase, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 51% to $0.8 million. During this period, Pizza Inn saw a 0.8% increase in domestic comparable store sales, but Pie Five experienced an 11.4% decline. The company remains focused on growth, with 30 new buffet restaurants under development and plans to introduce new menu items, including baked pastas. Additionally, RAVE is implementing operational improvements at Pie Five to enhance customer service. The company emphasized its strong financial health, with a balance sheet that shows current assets significantly exceeding liabilities. CEO Brandon Solano expressed confidence in continued profitability and innovation within their restaurant concepts.

Potential Positives

Recorded a net income of $0.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing a 9.8% increase from the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million to $0.8 million, a 51% rise compared to the same period of the prior year.

Achieved 19 consecutive quarters of profitability, indicating consistent financial performance.

Plans for significant growth with 30 development agreements for new Pizza Inn buffet restaurants currently signed.

Potential Negatives

Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased by 11.4% compared to the same period of the prior year, indicating a significant decline in performance for that segment.

Despite an overall increase in net income, the fully diluted earnings per share remained the same as the prior year, suggesting a lack of growth in shareholder value.

FAQ

What were RAVE Restaurant Group's second quarter financial results for fiscal 2025?

RAVE reported a net income of $0.6 million, total revenue of $2.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How much did Pizza Inn's comparable store sales increase?

Pizza Inn's domestic comparable store retail sales increased by 0.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year.

What changes were made to Pie Five operations?

Pie Five implemented a new operational format aimed at doubling make-line capacity to enhance guest service and experience during peak hours.

How many new buffet restaurants are planned for Pizza Inn?

RAVE has signed development agreements for 30 new Pizza Inn buffet restaurants, with significant operational plans in progress.

What are the expectations for future financial performance?

Management is optimistic, with quarter two showing a 36% increase in profit before tax year-to-date and ongoing operational improvements planned.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RAVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $RAVE stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended December 29, 2024.







Second Quarter Highlights:









The company recorded net income of $0.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 9.8% increase from the same period of the prior year.



The company recorded net income of $0.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 9.8% increase from the same period of the prior year.



Income before taxes increased by $0.2 million to $0.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 39% increase.



Income before taxes increased by $0.2 million to $0.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 39% increase.



Total revenue increased by $0.1 million to $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 4% increase.



Total revenue increased by $0.1 million to $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 4% increase.



Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million to $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 51% increase.



Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million to $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 51% increase.



On a fully diluted basis, net income was $0.04 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.



On a fully diluted basis, net income was $0.04 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.



Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 0.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.



Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 0.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.



Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 11.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.



Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 11.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.



Cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 million on December 29, 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents were $2.9 million on December 29, 2024.



Short-term investments were $6.0 million on December 29, 2024.



Short-term investments were $6.0 million on December 29, 2024.



Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 102.



Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 102.



Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 27.



Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 27.



Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 20.







“Quarter Two represented our 19



th



consecutive quarter of profitability and we have no plans on letting our foot off the accelerator,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.





“It’s an exciting time at Pizza Inn as we continue to deliver solid results in the current quarter and are getting ready to grow with 30 buffet restaurants currently signed to development agreements," continued Solano. “During the second quarter, we opened our fourth Pizza Inn buffet restaurant in the state of Oklahoma with strong sales. Many new guests to the brand were able to enjoy all the buffet favorites plus the new stuffed crust chocolate chip Pizzert which was successfully introduced in the second quarter. And we continue to expand our restaurant reimage program with nine units starting the process, eight of which are planned to be finished this fiscal year."





Solano concluded, “We continue to innovate our food offerings. While the first two quarters saw new desserts introduced at Pizza Inn, the third quarter will see three varieties of baked pastas added to the buffet and available for carryout. Pizza Inn continues to give guests more reasons to visit more often as we offer more than just pizza on the buffet with a focus on high quality desserts, salads, and now baked pastas. Pizza Inn also replaced legacy paper gift certificates with a new gift card program just in time for the holidays.”





“We have a keen focus on operational improvements at Pie Five,” says Vice President of Operations Zack Viljoen, adding “our new operational format will double make-line capacity allowing us to better and more quickly serve our guests thus increasing volume at peak hours while at the same time improving the guest experience.”





Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added, “Quarter two was a continuation of the solid financial start to the fiscal year seen in Quarter One. Pizza Inn same store sales were positive year over year for the quarter as the sales momentum generated by quarter one dessert and online ordering initiatives carried through to the second quarter. Total revenue was up $123 thousand from the second quarter last year and total expenses were down $88 thousand. For the fiscal year to date, Profit before Tax is now up over 36% from the prior year and our balance sheet remains strong with current assets totaling seven times the amount of current liabilities.”







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.





The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.





“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.







Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, the effectiveness of our cost cutting measures, the timing to complete as well as the continued returns on our reimaging initiatives, the strength of our development pipeline, as well as future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.









About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.









Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. These, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.











RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(In thousands, except share amounts)













(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 29,









2024













December 24,









2023













December 29,









2024













December 24,









2023













REVENUES







$





2,869













$





2,746













$





5,919













$





5,833



































































COSTS AND EXPENSES























































General and administrative expenses









1,314

















1,341

















2,730

















2,660













Franchise expenses









829

















844

















1,824

















2,016













Provision (recovery) for credit losses









9

















10

















(8





)













35













Interest income









(87





)













(46





)













(169





)













(48





)









Depreciation and amortization expense









53

















57

















96

















112













Total costs and expenses









2,118

















2,206

















4,473

















4,775















INCOME BEFORE TAXES











751

















540

















1,446

















1,058













Income tax expense (benefit)









144

















(13





)













313

















119















NET INCOME







$





607













$





553













$





1,133













$





939



































































INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK























































Basic





$





0.04













$





0.04













$





0.08













$





0.07













Diluted





$





0.04













$





0.04













$





0.08













$





0.07



































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING























































Basic









14,690

















14,444

















14,638

















14,299













Diluted









14,716

















14,465

















14,660

















14,319



























RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(In thousands, except share amounts)













(Unaudited)



























December 29,









2024













June 30,









2024













ASSETS































CURRENT ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





2,871













$





2,886













Short-term investments









6,045

















4,945













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $42 and $57, respectively









1,115

















1,411













Notes receivable, current









65

















68













Assets held for sale









26

















33













Deferred contract charges, current









23

















26













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









207

















167













Total current assets









10,352

















9,536









































LONG-TERM ASSETS





























Property and equipment, net









171

















182













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









648

















817













Intangible assets definite-lived, net









211

















252













Notes receivable, net of current portion









56

















79













Deferred tax asset, net









4,492

















4,756













Deferred contract charges, net of current portion









185

















197













Total assets





$





16,115













$





15,819











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES





























Accounts payable - trade





$





455













$





359













Accrued expenses









498

















915













Operating lease liabilities, current









371

















402













Deferred revenues, current









116

















343













Total current liabilities









1,440

















2,019









































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





























Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









393

















555













Deferred revenues, net of current portion









503

















543













Total liabilities









2,336

















3,117









































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE C)

























































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,647,171 and 25,522,171 shares, respectively; outstanding 14,711,566 and 14,586,566 shares, respectively









256

















255













Additional paid-in capital









37,506

















37,563













Retained earnings









6,045

















4,912













Treasury stock, at cost





























Shares in treasury: 10,935,605 and 10,935,605 respectively









(30,028





)













(30,028





)









Total shareholders' equity









13,779

















12,702









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





16,115













$





15,819



























RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(In thousands)













(Unaudited)



























Six Months Ended

















December 29,









2024













December 24,









2023













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:































Net income





$





1,133













$





939













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





























Amortization of discount on short-term investment









(63





)













—













Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges









9

















—













Stock-based compensation expense









126

















82













Depreciation and amortization









47

















70













Amortization of operating right-of-use assets









169

















219













Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets









41

















42













Non-cash lease expense









43

















—













Provision (recovery) for credit losses









(8





)













35













Deferred income tax









264

















71













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









304

















(69





)









Notes receivable









—

















(54





)









Deferred contract charges









15

















11













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(40





)













(254





)









Accounts payable - trade









96

















151













Accrued expenses









(417





)













(442





)









Operating lease liabilities









(236





)













(249





)









Deferred revenues









(267





)













(247





)











Cash provided by operating activities











1,216

















305











































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:































Purchases of short-term investments









(8,102





)













—













Maturities of short-term investments









7,065

















—













Payments received on notes receivable









26

















30













Proceeds from sale of assets









7

















—













Purchase of definite-lived intangible assets









—

















(8





)









Purchase of property and equipment









(45





)













(38





)











Cash used in investing activities











(1,049





)













(16





)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:































Taxes paid on issuance of restricted stock units









(182





)













(311





)











Cash used in financing activities











(182





)













(311





)





































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(15





)













(22





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









2,886

















5,328













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





2,871













$





5,306



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





































CASH PAID FOR:































Income taxes (net of refunds)





$





98













$





4



























RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.









ADJUSTED EBITDA











(In thousands)













(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 29,





2024













December 24,





2023













December 29,





2024













December 24,





2023











Net income





$





607













$





553













$





1,133













$





939













Interest income









(87





)













(46





)













(169





)













(48





)









Income taxes









144

















(13





)













313

















119













Depreciation and amortization









53

















57

















96

















112













EBITDA





$





717













$





551













$





1,373













$





1,122













Stock-based compensation expense









53

















3

















126

















82













Severance









5

















—

















5

















—













Franchisee default and closed store revenue









32

















(18





)













23

















(82





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





807













$





536













$





1,527













$





1,122















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.