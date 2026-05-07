Rave Restaurant Group Inc Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.800 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.722 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $3.22 million from $2.97 million last year.

Rave Restaurant Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.800 Mln. vs. $0.722 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.22 Mln vs. $2.97 Mln last year.

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