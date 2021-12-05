Raul Villar Is The CEO, President & Director of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) And They Just Picked Up 17% More Shares

Those following along with Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Raul Villar, CEO, President & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$734k on stock at an average price of US$29.35. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 17%, which is definitely great to see.

Paycor HCM Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Revenue Officer Charles Mueller bought US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$23.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$29.00. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Paycor HCM insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PYCR Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Paycor HCM is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Paycor HCM

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.0m worth of Paycor HCM stock, about 0.06% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Paycor HCM Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Paycor HCM insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Paycor HCM you should be aware of.

But note: Paycor HCM may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.