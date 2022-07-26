Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Stock Jumps 5.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) shares rallied 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $13.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.4% loss over the past four weeks.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine limiting global energy supplies, higher commodity prices are driving inflation and decelerating the economic recovery. However, Rattler Midstream is least exposed to the commodity price fluctuations as the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts.

This oil and natural gas services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenues are expected to be $100.1 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Rattler Midstream, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RTLR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Rattler Midstream is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Cactus, Inc. (WHD), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.9% higher at $38.02. WHD has returned -8.2% in the past month.

For Cactus, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.8% over the past month to $0.36. This represents a change of +125% from what the company reported a year ago. Cactus, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

