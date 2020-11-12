Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Dividends
Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RTLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.03% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.56, the dividend yield is 10.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTLR was $7.56, representing a -58.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.41 and a 160.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

RTLR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). RTLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports RTLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 39.58%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RTLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

