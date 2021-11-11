Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RTLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.6, the dividend yield is 8.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTLR was $11.6, representing a -12.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.23 and a 58.69% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

RTLR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). RTLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports RTLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.65%, compared to an industry average of -18.9%.

