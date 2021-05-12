Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RTLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RTLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.23, the dividend yield is 7.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTLR was $11.23, representing a -4.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.80 and a 103.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.53.

RTLR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). RTLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports RTLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.99%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RTLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

