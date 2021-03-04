Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RTLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.03% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTLR was $10.99, representing a -7.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.94 and a 278.97% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

RTLR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). RTLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports RTLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.81%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

