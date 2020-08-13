Dividends
Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RTLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RTLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.01, the dividend yield is 12.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTLR was $9.01, representing a -54.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.87 and a 210.69% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

RTLR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). RTLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports RTLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 28.52%, compared to an industry average of -15.4%.

