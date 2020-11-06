Rattler Midstream LP Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$6.58 following its latest quarterly results. Sales of US$97m surpassed estimates by 2.5%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 22% below expectations at US$0.20 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:RTLR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eleven analysts covering Rattler Midstream, is for revenues of US$399.1m in 2021, which would reflect an uneasy 13% reduction in Rattler Midstream's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 41% to US$1.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$401.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.16 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Rattler Midstream's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$9.31, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Rattler Midstream at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 13% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 49% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. It's pretty clear that Rattler Midstream's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Rattler Midstream following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$9.31, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Rattler Midstream analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Rattler Midstream (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

