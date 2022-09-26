Ratos makes rival offer for Swedish tech firm Semcon

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ratos RATOb.ST said on Monday it had made a recommended cash offer for Semcon SEMC.ST that values the Swedish tech company at 2.84 billion crowns ($249.1 million).

Swedish Ratos said in a statement the offer was for 157 crowns per Semcon share, exceeding a bid of 149 crowns made by Finland's Etteplan ETTE.HE last month.

($1 = 11.4011 Swedish crowns)

