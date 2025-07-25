Markets

Ratos To Book SEK 300 Mln Windfall Following Diab Group Arbitration Award

July 25, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ratos (RAZB.F), Friday announced that it has secured a favorable arbitration ruling in its dispute involving Diab Group, a Ratos-owned specialty materials business.

The award, coupled with a strategic decision to scale back PET production capacity and write down related assets, will deliver a one-off, positive earnings adjustment of around SEK 300 million in Ratos's third quarter 2025 interim report, classified as items affecting comparability.

Beyond the accounting benefit, the restructuring measures are projected to bolster cash flow by roughly SEK 600 million, aligning with Ratos's broader efforts to streamline its portfolio and optimize asset utilization.

RAZB.F is currently trading at 3.10 euros, down 0.0080 euros or 0.26 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

