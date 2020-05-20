US Markets
Rationale for FCA-PSA merger deal "stronger than ever"- Elkann

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - The reasons behind the proposed merger of car makers Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI and Peugeot-owner PSA PEUP.PA are "stronger than ever" as the COVID-19 pandemic adds to existing challenges facing the industry, the FCA chairman said on Wednesday.

Addressing shareholders in EXOR, the Agnelli family's holding company, John Elkann, who is also EXOR chairman and CEO, said preparatory work for the merger proceeded "on time and as envisaged."

Elkann said there was also "good progress" on finding a new boss for CNH Industrial CNHI.MI, after leadership issues contributed to the group's "disappointing underperformance" and led to Chairman Suzanne Heywood taking on the CEO role on an interim basis.

