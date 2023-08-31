Rational (RTLLF) Price Target Increased by 9.37% to 745.86

The average one-year price target for Rational (OTC:RTLLF) has been revised to 745.86 / share. This is an increase of 9.37% from the prior estimate of 681.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 504.57 to a high of 1,071.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.79% from the latest reported closing price of 740.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rational. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTLLF is 0.13%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.64% to 502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 10.60% over the last quarter.

BGITX - Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Class 2 holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 9.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 6.26% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Baillie Gifford International Stock Portfolio holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 6.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTLLF by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.