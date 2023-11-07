Rational Q3 Profit Down; Sees Sequentially Lower Sales In Q4, Backs FY23 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German manufacturer and retailer of combi steamers and ovens, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit after taxes declined 3 percent to 52.3 million euros from last year's 53.8 million euros.

Earnings per share were 4.60 euros, lower than 4.73 euros a year ago.

Earnings before financial result and taxes or EBIT fell 6 percent from last year to 65.9 million euros, and EBIT margin declined to 24.2 percent from 25.6 percent a year ago.

Gross margin reached 57.4 percent in the third quarter, up 2.7 percentage points from the previous year's 54.7 percent.

At 272.3 million euros, sales revenues edged down 1 percent from last year's 274.2 million euros.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects sales revenues to be slightly down on the level of the third quarter.

For full-year 2023, Rational continues to expect growth in the high single-digit percentage range.

