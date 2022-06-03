Rational Announces Withdrawal From Russian Market - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) voted unanimously to suspend business operations in Russia and to close its distribution company by the end of 2022. The decision was in response to the economic and political developments resulting from the war. Rational is confident that losing the Russian market will not have a significant impact on business results.

Rational CEO Peter Stadelmann said: "Our withdrawal from the Russian market will happen gradually and in an orderly manner, so that we can meet our existing obligations to our local customers and partners as effectively as possible."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.