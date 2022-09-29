Rational AG Raises FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) said, following strong sales revenues in the first half of the year, it appears that they will be at a record high again in the third quarter. The Executive Board projects sales revenues of around 270 million euros in the third quarter.

The company said the greater availability of electronic components since August 2022 has resulted in higher production and sales volumes. With the supply situation and business development remaining stable, the company anticipates 23 to 28 percent sales revenue growth and an EBIT margin of 21.5 to 22.5 percent in the current fiscal year. However, the company noted that material supply and general economic environment still harbour risks, and if it occur, sales revenues will rise by around 15 percent compared to the previous year and EBIT margin will be at or slightly above the previous year's level.

