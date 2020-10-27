RATIONAL AG Q3 Sales Revenues Decline 21% - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - RATIONAL AG (RTLLF.PK) reported a 21% decline in third-quarter sales revenues, that amounted to EUR 168.2 million compared to EUR 213.2 million last year.

Profit after tax totaled EUR 28.5 million versus EUR 47.6 million reported a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were EUR 2.50, down 40% compared to the previous year's EUR 4.18 per share.

Despite the positive trends of the last few months and stabilising business, RATIONAL remains cautious in its forecast. "In a normal economic environment, we would expect sales revenues to be higher in the fourth quarter. This is driven by the incentive systems for our dealers and sales employees as well as the fact that many customers use budgets saved up in the course of the year for capital expenditure before the end of the year", said the CEO Dr Peter Stadelmann.

