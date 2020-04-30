Rational AG Q1 Profit Declines; Sales Revenue Down 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported that its first quarter earnings after taxes declined to 16.7 million euros from 36.6 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.47 euros compared to 3.22 euros, prior year. The Group said it is currently severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. EBIT was 26.0 million euros, down 44 percent from 46.7 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was 14.3 percent compared to 24.0 percent. Adjusted for currency effects, EBIT margin was 15.8 percent, for the quarter.

First quarter sales revenues were 181.3 million euros compared to 194.3 million euros, previous year, a decline of 7 percent. Until the end of February, the Rational Group's new orders were slightly up on the previous year. Group-wide order intake fell by 30 percent in March and 60 percent in April year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.