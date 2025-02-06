News & Insights

Rational AG FY24 EBIT Rises 13%; Sales Revenues Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a German manufacturer/retailer of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment, said on Thursday that its earnings before financial results and taxes or EBIT came in at 314 million euros, up 13% from last year. This strengthened the company's EBIT margin to 26.3%.

For fiscal 2024, the company's sales revenues rose 6% to 1.19 billion euros from 1.17 billion euros, helped by strong performances in the European (excluding Germany) and North American regions. Both these markets added 7% to the sales revenues for the year.

While IVario sales revenues were up 16%, iCombi sales revenues climbed 5%.

In the fourth quarter, sales revenues rose by 9% to touch 318 million euros.

Commenting on the company's performance, Chief Financial Officer CFO Jörg Walter, said, "As in the previous quarters, our year-end is benefiting from a stable cost level in combination with encouraging sales revenue growth. Positive effects, especially on the procurement side, strengthened our EBIT margin."

