RATIONAL AG Appoints Jörg Walter CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RATIONAL AG (RTLLF.PK) said its Supervisory Board has appointed Jörg Walter as CFO, effective 1 March 2021. Walter has been part of the RATIONAL Group since April 2011.

"With Walter we can complete the Executive Board with a financial expert. Through his previous duties, also as head of Group Controlling, he is well acquainted with all the company divisions and projects," said Peter Stadelmann, CEO of RATIONAL AG.

RATIONAL AG also announced that the Supervisory Board and Markus Paschmann, Executive Board Member for Marketing and Sales, have agreed on an extension of his employment contract for another five years.

