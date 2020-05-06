Rational AG Abstains FY20 Guidance, Sees Significantly Lower Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Following lower profits and sales reported in the first quarter, professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) said Wednesday it will not provide guidance for the fiscal 2020, owing to uncertainty in the markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

During the first quarter, the Group's profit after taxes slumped by 54 percent and sales slid by 7 percent impacted by the pandemic and its related restrictions. The EBIT margins were also lower at 14.3 percent versus 24.0 percent last year.

Rational noted its sales revenues were down 13 percent in Asia and 14 percent in Germany, its home market, as they were mainly impacted by the restrictions. Sales revenues in North America fell by 9 percent and sales revenues in the other regions were at the same level as the previous year.

Overall, the Group said, effects on sales revenues in the quarter were neutral to slightly positive, as a result of exchange rate movements for the foreign currencies relevant to the Group.

Looking ahead, the Group said currently no forecast is possible for 2020, as further impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be assessed, but it expects earnings and sales revenues to drop significantly in the second quarter.

