Ratio Therapeutics, Novartis Pharma Partner To Develop Radiotherapeutic Candidate For Cancer

November 18, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ratio Therapeutics Inc. Monday announced partnership with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG (NVS) to develop a radiotherapeutic candidate for cancer.

As per the deal, Ratio will receive up to $745 million in upfront and potential milestone payments together. It is also entitled to get tiered royalty payments.

Ratio will collaborate with Novartis to select an Somatostatin Receptor 2 (SSTR2)-targeting radiotherapeutic candidate. Novartis will be responsible for all development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities.

